More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The end of the Oslo Accords?

Many one-time supporters argue that the agreements have failed to deliver peace or security, and instead created decades of uncertainty, terrorism and political deadlock.

Maoz Druskin
The Nobel Peace Prize laureates for 1994 in Oslo, Norway. From left: Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) chairman Yasser Arafat, Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Credit: Israeli GPO.
The Nobel Peace Prize laureates for 1994 in Oslo, Norway. From left: Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) chairman Yasser Arafat, Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Credit: Israeli GPO.
Maoz Druskin
Maoz Druskin Maoz Druskin
Maoz Druskin is a writer and commentator focused on Jewish identity, antisemitism, Israel and contemporary issues affecting Jewish communities in the United States and around the world.
(Jun. 3, 2026 / JNS)

More than three decades after the signing of the Oslo Accords, it has become increasingly clear to many Israelis that the agreements have failed to deliver the peace, security and stability they once promised. Instead, the Oslo framework created a complex system of divided territories, competing authorities and ongoing conflict that continues to shape the reality of Israel and the Palestinian territories today.

Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech introduced legislation in May calling for the formal cancellation of the Oslo Accords. The proposal seeks to end the division of Judea and Samaria into Areas A, B and C, and replace the existing framework with full Israeli sovereignty over the territory.

The proposal has already reached the Ministerial Committee for Legislation. While discussion was postponed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for further review and diplomatic coordination, the issue remains a priority for many within the governing coalition.

The Oslo Accords, signed in the 1990s, were intended to serve as a pathway toward a negotiated peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The agreements divided Judea and Samaria into three administrative zones. Area A was placed under Palestinian civil and security control, Area B under Palestinian civil control and Israeli security control, and Area C under full Israeli control.

At the time, many believed that these arrangements would be temporary steps toward a permanent peace agreement. However, more than 30 years later, no final agreement has been reached. Instead, the region remains divided—and violence, terrorism, political instability and diplomatic disputes continue to challenge both sides.

Many supporters of canceling Oslo argue that the agreements failed to deliver peace or security, and instead created decades of uncertainty, terrorism and political deadlock.

The debate has intensified, with growing calls to dismantle the Palestinian Authority, which critics accuse of supporting terrorists; promoting anti-Israel campaigns abroad; and advancing Palestinian statehood through international institutions rather than direct negotiations.

Supporters also see a rare strategic opportunity under U.S. President Donald Trump. They point to the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem as historic policy shifts, arguing that now is the time to move beyond Areas A, B and C, and establish a unified Israeli approach to Judea and Samaria.

Opponents argue that ending the Oslo framework could leave Israel responsible for millions of Palestinians, creating demographic and political challenges. They also warn that future demands for citizenship and voting rights could alter Israel’s Jewish and democratic character.

In response, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has proposed three options: remain under Israeli sovereignty, emigrate with assistance or face security measures if engaging in violence. He argues that this approach does not require granting automatic citizenship and voting rights to millions of Palestinians.

Nevertheless, the introduction of this legislation marks an important moment in Israel’s political discourse. Whether or not the bill ultimately becomes law, it reflects a broader conversation about the future of the Oslo framework and the direction Israel should take in the coming decades.

Judea and Samaria are critical to Israel’s security. Roughly four times the size of the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the region overlooks much of Israel’s population center and borders Jordan, making it a key strategic buffer protecting central Israel.

As for me, the choice is clear. If the settlers are willing to live in, build and help secure Judea and Samaria, then let them do so. Many believe that within the coming years, the Jewish population in the region will continue to grow significantly. As a secular Israeli, I would rather see the future of Judea and Samaria shaped by Israeli Jewish communities than by forces that support Hamas or seek the destruction of the Jewish state.

The future of Judea and Samaria will not be decided by agreements signed more than three decades ago. It will be decided by those willing to build, defend and secure the land for future generations of Israelis.

Judea and Samaria Politics and Knesset Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
MORE FROM JNS
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits IDF troops in northern Israel. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Solution to Hezbollah drone threat imminent, Netanyahu signals
A new government package will strengthen communities, infrastructure, housing and fortification along the Lebanese border, said Israel’s PM.
June 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Betzalel Smotrich and Israel Katz during a ceremony at the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety, in Jerusalem, June 23, 2019. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel allocates over 1 billion shekels for Oct. 7 trials
“The State of Israel is committed to ensuring justice is served,” said Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
June 3, 2026
JNS Staff
An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 151 and an EA-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 133 launch from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, May 9, 2026. U.S. Navy photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs.
World News
US forces down Iranian missiles and drones across Gulf region
CENTCOM said all Iranian attacks failed as the U.S. intercepted strikes on Kuwait and Bahrain and hit a drone site on Qeshm Island.
June 3, 2026
Joshua Marks
Netanyahu
Analysis
From aid to partnership? Israel weighs a future beyond US military assistance
As Jerusalem seeks greater defense independence, supporters see a path to strategic autonomy while critics warn against weakening a vital alliance.
June 3, 2026
Shimon Sherman
California State Capitol
U.S. News
California primaries could signal Dem Party’s direction on Israel, experts say
The Democratic political consultant Jared Sclar told JNS that “the results will cut in more than one direction, and that split is the story.”
June 2, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, June 1, 2026. Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo.
Israel News
Israel had ‘no choice’ but to drive deeper into Lebanese territory, its UN envoy says, as Security Council pushes ceasefire
“Would you wait until the drones were buzzing over Paris?” Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the global body, asked his French counterpart.
June 2, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) observes a merchant vessel while on patrol enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran, May 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
JNS TV / Straight Up
The hidden calculations behind Trump’s Iran delay
Jun. 1, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Keep the fire lit
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Israel is right to defend its Gaza blockade
Moshe Phillips