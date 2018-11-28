Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to the Central African nation of Chad in the next ‎few weeks to officially announce the renewal of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister’s Office said ‎Tuesday. ‎However, no official date has yet been set for the trip.

Chadian President Idriss Déby, who is on a historic visit to Israel, ‎confirmed on Tuesday that Israel and Muslim-majority Chad plan to renew diplomatic relations, which were severed in 1972.‎

The move will not affect Chad’s position on the Palestinian issue, he ‎said. ‎

Déby, who did not visit the Palestinian Authority, said P.A. leader ‎Mahmoud Abbas was “a friend.”

“We have no problem with ‎Abbas or the Palestinians. He [Abbas] is our friend and participated ‎in all the African union committees,” said Déby. ‎

Netanyahu and Déby met in Jerusalem on Tuesday and ‎discussed increasing bilateral cooperation in the fields of ‎counterterrorism, border defense, agriculture, technology, solar ‎energy, water and health, the Prime Minister’s Office ‎said.‎

“We discussed the great changes that are taking place in the Arab ‎world in its relations with Israel,” Netanyahu said after the meeting. ‎

An official in the Prime Minister’s Office told Israel Hayom that ‎Israel is actively pursuing ties with other Central African nations ‎and that resuming diplomatic ties with Chad is “a breakthrough that ‎will affect the entire region.”‎