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News   Israel News

Pro-regime press explains delay in Iranian attack on Israel

The conservative “Tasnim” news agency published a lengthy article addressing Israel’s reasons for assassinating Haniyeh without mentioning the Islamic Republic’s immediate threat of retaliation.

Aug. 6, 2024
Neta Bar
Iranian newspapers
Iranian newspapers in Tehran, 2011. Credit: Kai Hendry/Wikimedia Commons.

While the world awaits Iran’s response to the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, pro-Iranian-regime media outlets are attempting to explain the week-long delay in the “punitive attack” on Israel.

The Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar, which is associated with the terrorist organization Hezbollah, published a series of commentary articles under the headline: “Delay or Haste, the Punishment Will Come, Don’t Be Mistaken.”

The newspaper’s editorial stated, “The change in the situation allows various factions of the resistance the ability to surround Israel from the air with missiles and drones, in what is termed a ‘quantitative rain,’ aimed at causing destruction, alongside a ‘qualitative attack’ targeting governance-related sites from all sides.”

Other articles focused on the readiness of the Houthis in Yemen to participate in Iran’s retaliatory attack and on U.S. policy toward Iran.

In Iran’s own media, it seems that the issue of a response from Tehran is hardly being discussed. The conservative Tasnim news agency published a lengthy article addressing Israel’s reasons for assassinating Haniyeh without mentioning the Islamic Republic’s immediate threat of retaliation.

The Aftab-e Yazd newspaper, representing the political center in Iran, dedicated its main article to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s promise not to violate the sovereignty of other countries in the region, along with additional threats of an attack on Israel.

Originally appeared in Israel Hayom.

Iran Anti-Israel Bias Defense and Security
Neta Bar
Neta Bar reports on Israeli culture, community life, and societal developments at JNS.org.
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