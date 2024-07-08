More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Quadruple surprise: Israeli hospital witnesses rare birth

The 35-year-old mother, already a parent to two children, conceived naturally with minimal medical intervention.

Jul. 8, 2024
Eran Swissa, Maytal Yasur Beit-Or
Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah. (Courtesy)
Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah. (Courtesy)

Quadruplets were delivered on Sunday at Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel. The 35-year-old mother, already a parent to two children, conceived naturally with minimal medical intervention.

The newborns—two boys and two girls—entered the world with weights ranging from 2.95 to 3.57 pounds. Medical staff promptly transferred all four infants to the neonatal intensive care unit for close monitoring and specialized care.

Quadruplet births are exceedingly uncommon, occurring in roughly one out of every 720,000 deliveries. In Israel, where annual births hover around 180,000, statisticians would predict a natural quadruplet birth only once every three to four years.

Advanced reproductive technologies have slightly increased these odds, with Israel now averaging one to two sets of quadruplets annually. To put this in perspective, twins appear in about 5% of births, while triplets occur in just 0.1%. The extreme rarity of quadruplet births turns each occurrence into a headline-grabbing event, captivating both medical professionals and the public alike.

Prior to this birth, Israel’s most recent quadruplets were welcomed in 2022 at Sheba Medical Center.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Eran Swissa
Maytal Yasur Beit-Or
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin