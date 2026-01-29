Sa’ar hosts Togo FM, vows stronger Israel ties

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met on Thursday in Jerusalem with Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and cooperating against terrorism.

Glad to host Togolese FM @rdussey in Jerusalem.

I thanked him for his friendship and Togo's support after Oct. 7th.

We discussed the mutual threat of terror to West Africa and the Middle East and ways to combat it.

I said that the world's most dangerous regime, Iran, must not… pic.twitter.com/uzugYB5g0M — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) January 29, 2026

Sa’ar said he thanked Dussey for Togo’s friendship and support following the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led attacks, noting shared challenges posed by terrorism in West Africa and the Middle East. He also reiterated that Iran “must not obtain” nuclear weapons, calling the Islamic Republic “the world’s most dangerous regime.”

The ministers pledged to deepen cooperation between Israel and Togo, Sa’ar noted on X.

Dussey, a professor of political philosophy and an adherent of 18th-century German philosopher Immanuel Kant, is a specialist in issues of peace, management and resolution of armed conflicts.