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News   Israel News

Sa’ar hosts Togo FM, vows stronger Israel ties

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met his Togolese counterpart Robert Dussey in Jerusalem, discussing joint efforts against terrorism.

JNS Staff
Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Jan. 29, 2026. Source: @gidonsaar/X.
Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Jan. 29, 2026. Source: @gidonsaar/X.
(Jan. 29, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met on Thursday in Jerusalem with Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and cooperating against terrorism.

Sa’ar said he thanked Dussey for Togo’s friendship and support following the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led attacks, noting shared challenges posed by terrorism in West Africa and the Middle East. He also reiterated that Iran “must not obtain” nuclear weapons, calling the Islamic Republic “the world’s most dangerous regime.”

The ministers pledged to deepen cooperation between Israel and Togo, Sa’ar noted on X.

Dussey, a professor of political philosophy and an adherent of 18th-century German philosopher Immanuel Kant, is a specialist in issues of peace, management and resolution of armed conflicts.

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