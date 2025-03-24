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News   Israel News

‘Tehran paid Israeli to spy on Dimona nuclear site’

Iran allegedly gave the suspect tens of thousands of dollars for information on key installations.

Mar. 24, 2025
Itsik Saban
The nuclear research facility near Dimona in the eastern Negev. Photo by Moshe Shai.
The nuclear research facility near Dimona in the eastern Negev. Photo by Moshe Shai.

The Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) arrested Eduard Yusupov, a 65-year-old resident of Netivot in the western Negev, on Sunday on suspicion of committing serious security offenses by collaborating with Iranian intelligence operatives and performing directed missions in exchange for payments totaling tens of thousands of dollars.

According to investigators, Yusupov established contact with an individual claiming to be an Azerbaijani citizen based in Dubai beginning in October. For this contact, Yusupov completed numerous assignments, including surveillance and photography of critical infrastructure and security installations across Israel.

His targets allegedly included IDF bases, Haifa Port, the Haifa oil refineries and the Negev Nuclear Research Center near Dimona. The Southern District Attorney’s Office is expected to file charges against him in court on Monday.

In their statement, security officials added, “The Shin Bet and Israel Police again warn citizens and residents of the State of Israel against maintaining contact with foreign entities from enemy states and/or unidentified sources, let alone carrying out missions for them in exchange for payment or any other reason.

“These entities, including intelligence and terror operatives from enemy states, continue their efforts to recruit and deploy Israelis to carry out security, terror and espionage missions in Israel. These entities also attempt to recruit Israelis through approaches on social media.”

This case represents part of a troubling pattern of Iranian espionage recruitment targeting Israeli citizens that has accelerated since the beginning of the current Gaza war.

In February, authorities charged another individual from Petach Tikvah with conducting operations for Iran.

A month before that, two IDF reserve soldiers faced indictment for transmitting classified information about the Iron Dome aerial-defense system to Iranian handlers. Both soldiers, northern Israel residents, admitted to the allegations during interrogation.

Another espionage case emerged in December 2024, also involving a Petach Tikvah resident. In that instance, the Shin Bet and police arrested Alexander Granovsky, 29, on suspicion of orchestrating vehicle arson attacks throughout Israel at the direction of terrorist elements.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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