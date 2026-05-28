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EU sanctions Nachala, Regavim and other Judea and Samaria groups

The bloc accused the organizations and activists of supporting violence and the displacement of Palestinians in the territory.

May 28, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
European Commission, Brussels
The headquarters of the European Commission, which serves as the executive arm of the European Union, in Brussels, Belgium, on April 15, 2011. Credit: Jai79 via Wikimedia Commons.
( May 28, 2026 / JNS )

The European Union imposed sanctions on Thursday against several Judea and Samaria advocacy groups and leaders, labeling them “extremist Israeli settlers and organizations” accused of “serious and systematic human rights abuses” against Palestinians in the territory.

Those sanctioned under the EU’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime include the Nachala Settlement Movement and its director, Daniella Weiss; the Regavim NGO and its director, Meir Deutsch; Hashomer Yosh and its president, Avichai Suissa; and Amana, the settlement-building cooperative affiliated with the Gush Emunim movement.

The EU accused the groups of supporting or facilitating violence, forced displacement and dispossession of Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, which the bloc refers to as the West Bank. The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans.

In a statement, Regavim said it was sanctioned for the “crime” of filing a petition with the Israeli courts against “an illegal European Union structure built at the foot of Herodium, on the edge of the Judean Desert Nature Reserve.”

According to the organization, the structure had been used as a school. Regavim said an engineering assessment submitted to the court found the building posed a safety hazard.

The NGO argued that the EU sanctions issued on Thursday are a “direct threat” to the judges who made the ruling, “who may become the next targets of sanctions if they rule in favor of law enforcement in Judea and Samaria.”

The sanctions were approved earlier this month by EU foreign ministers following a political agreement led by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Europe Judea and Samaria
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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