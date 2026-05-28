Christian Menefee defeats longtime Democratic Rep. Al Green in newly drawn Texas district

Texas Rep. Christian Menefee, 38, defeated longtime Texas Rep. Al Green in the Democratic Party runoff for the state’s newly formed 18th Congressional District in Houston, winning 69% of the vote to Green’s 30.6%.

Green, 78, who has represented Texas’s 9th Congressional District since 2005, responded on Thursday to a post from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) congratulating Menefee on defeating “one of the most outspoken anti-Israel voices in Congress.”

In a statement, Green said: “Afraid to come out during the election, AIPAC has finally reared its ugly head.”

“I am not anti-Israel; I am anti-sending any more hardworking Americans’ tax dollars to Israel,” he said.

“AIPAC, which has not denounced the genocide in Gaza, seems to perceive every person who denounces the slaughter of tens of thousands of innocent Palestinian men, women, and especially children, under the leadership” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “anti-Israel,” he stated.

U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on Green’s defeat on Truth Social, calling Green “one of the most mentally deficient congressmen in the history of our country.”

“I will miss that lunatic not screaming and violently waving his cane at me during my next State of the Union speech,” Trump wrote.