More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Maryland pension system denies reports that it is boycotting Israel Bonds

The Maryland State Retirement and Pension System told JNS that it “has not adopted any policies to discourage or prohibit investments in Israel bonds.”

May 28, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion welcomes an early Israel Bonds delegation to Jerusalem. Credit: TBone1116/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion welcomes an early Israel Bonds delegation to Jerusalem. Credit: TBone1116/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
( May 28, 2026 / JNS )

The Maryland State Retirement and Pension System, which oversees a “multi-billion dollar” investment portfolio for more than 420,000 people, told JNS that it is not boycotting Israel Bonds despite claims to the contrary from anti-Israel groups.

“The board has not adopted any policies to discourage or prohibit investments in Israel bonds or in any securities associated with Israel,” the system told JNS on Thursday.

The investment in bonds, determined by the system’s trustees, “changes over time, and investment division staff continuously monitor the system’s holdings and available opportunity set to capitalize on dynamic market opportunities in the best interest of the system’s participants,” it told JNS.

Israel Bonds declined to comment.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations and Jewish Voice for Peace said earlier in the week that they had achieved a “historic victory,” claiming that the Maryland system had cut more than $62 million in Israel Bonds holdings, which it said was about 85% of the system’s investment.

The two anti-Israel groups said that the Maryland system’s investment in Israel Bonds was down to $11 million by the end of March and that “bonds were sold far before maturity.”

More than 100 witnesses testified in support of a bill that would divest the system from Israeli investments, at a March 19 hearing.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Gavel, Court, Judge
U.S. News
NY man sentenced to 10 years for role in Iran-backed plot to kill Iranian-American journalist
Jonathan Loadholt, 37, is the second man sentenced in an IRGC-linked plot to assassinate Masih Alinejad, an outspoken critic of the Iranian regime.
May 28, 2026
European Commission, Brussels
World News
EU sanctions Nachala, Regavim and other Judea and Samaria groups
The bloc accused the organizations and activists of supporting violence and the displacement of Palestinians in the territory.
May 28, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Seed + Mill
U.S. News
Brooklyn co-op voted to boycott products made by Israeli Arab-owned factory, tahini vendor says
“I just can’t think of a better example of how Israel is not an apartheid state when you look at the people who are actually making our products,” Rachel Simons, whose products are now banned at the Park Slope Coop, told JNS.
May 28, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
United Nations Building
Israel News
‘We are done with this UN secretary-general,’ Danon says, after Israel put on sexual violence ‘list of shame’
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres’s decision is “a moral disgrace that proves that Guterres has lost all credibility,” Danny Danon said.
May 28, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
The United Nations General Assembly holds an election of members of the Human Rights Council, Oct. 14, 2025. Photo by Manuel Elias/UN.
World News
UN special rapporteur system is corrupt, opaque and broken, watchdog says
“You can’t call yourself independent when you’re being funded specifically by a government,” Hillel Neuer of UN Watch told JNS.
May 28, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
California State Capitol
U.S. News
California Assembly passes bill barring protesters from 100-foot buffers around houses of worship
David Bocarsly, of Jewish California, stated that the vote was a “powerful statement that California stands with every person of faith and their constitutional right to worship.”
May 28, 2026
Think Twice
To resist antisemitism, today’s Jews must become ‘refuseniks’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Izabella Taborovsky, Ep. 224
May. 28, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Is this candidate good for the Jews?
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Replicas and lookalikes
Rabbi Yossy Goldman