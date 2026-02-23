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News   Israel News

Tel Aviv Marathon poised to break participation records

More than 50,000 runners, elite internationals and IDF soldiers will pack the city’s streets Friday for Israel’s biggest-ever sporting event.

Feb. 23, 2026
JNS Staff

Tel Aviv Marathon poised to break participation records

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Thousands of runners take part in the Tel Aviv Night Run, for the hostages in Gaza, the IDF and the residents of southern Israel, on April 17, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Thousands of runners take part in the Tel Aviv Night Run, for the hostages in Gaza, the IDF and the residents of southern Israel, on April 17, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.

Israel is preparing to host what organizers say will be the largest sporting event in the state’s history when more than 50,000 runners take to the streets Friday for the annual Tel Aviv Marathon.

Now in its 17th edition, the citywide race will feature seven routes weaving through Tel Aviv-Jaffa, from the beachfront promenades to major parks and boulevards.

The marathon field alone is expected to top 3,000 runners over the 26.2-mile course, with organizers projecting record participation in the half marathon at more than 12,000 participants and more than 20,000 in the 6.2-mile (10-km.) race. Additional events will include a 3.1-mile (5-km.) race and a hand-bike race for athletes with disabilities, anchored by a finish-area “marathon city” in Ganei Yehoshua Park featuring DJs, an expo and fan zones along the course.

For a second straight year, IDF soldiers and other security personnel are being courted with discounted entry, including free registration for more than 2,000 active-duty soldiers and reduced fees for reservists and their families, under a program led by the military’s Personnel Directorate that also includes a dedicated refreshment compound at the finish.

The race continues to chase international prestige as the only marathon in Israel held under World Athletics (IAAF) standards, with about 15 elite runners from Kenya, Ethiopia and other countries expected to target the course record of 2:10:11, set by Kenyan runner Dominic Kipniano Mibei in 2023.

In the days leading up to the start, Tel Aviv has turned the race into a citywide happening, installing oversized sculptures inspired by the marathon’s official Adidas running shoe at landmarks including the Tel Aviv Port, the Herbert Samuel Promenade and Charles Clore Park, and covering benches along major boulevards with decals urging residents to “get up” and run.

The festivities will open on Wednesday with a kids’ mini-marathon offering several short distances—including a heat for children with disabilities—under a “Run for Good” banner aimed at combating bullying and social exclusion.

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