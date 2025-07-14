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News   Israel News

The Israeli hostage held for 4,000 days in Gaza

Hadar Goldin’s parents continue their fight to bring home their son, who was killed and abducted during the 2014 Gaza War.

Jul. 14, 2025
Adi Nirman
Leah Goldin, the mother of Lt. Hadar Goldin, whose remains are being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, attends a press conference, Aug. 5, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Leah Goldin, the mother of Lt. Hadar Goldin, whose remains are being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, attends a press conference, Aug. 5, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.

Monday represented 4,000 days since Hamas terrorists abducted the body of Lt. Hadar Goldin, an IDF officer killed in action in Gaza’s Rafah City during 2014’s “Operation Protective Edge.”

The military classifies Goldin as an “IDF casualty whose burial place remains unknown,” as his family maintains their campaign for the return of his remains amid ongoing negotiations concerning hostages captured during the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 invasion of southern Israel.

In January, the body of Oron Shaul, another IDF soldier killed and abducted during “Operation Protective Edge,” was recovered before the ceasefire agreement signed with Hamas earlier this year.

Goldin was killed near Rafah on Aug. 1, 2014, moments after a 72-hour ceasefire was announced—an agreement Hamas immediately violated through rocket and mortar attacks targeting Gaza border communities. Also killed in the same Hamas assault were Maj. Benaya Sarel and Staff Sgt. Liel Gidoni.

“Throughout nine and a half years, we have consistently warned that leadership willing to abandon fallen soldiers will inevitably abandon wounded personnel and living hostages,” said Hadar’s father, Simcha Goldin on Monday. “This represents our current reality. We have transformed into a society that abandons its own, and I hold Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for this situation, as he has maintained his position during this entire period. I similarly hold Naftali Bennett accountable, who served as prime minister for one complete year during this timeframe.”

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas are ongoing, though talks have reportedly stalled due to disagreements over the proposed map for an Israeli military withdrawal. Fifty Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, including Goldin.

“What actions should we take? Our response remains consistent—emulate Hadar. Become Goldins. We refuse to surrender, we reject despair,” Simcha Goldin concluded.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Adi Nirman
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