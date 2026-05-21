Jewish-owned yoga studio in Vermont vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti

Vermont State Police are investigating the vandalism of a Jewish-owned yoga studio in Cavendish after the store’s front windows were spray-painted with antisemitic, anti-Israel graffiti.

DG Bodyworks, owned by Denise Gebroe, displays two Israeli flags in its front windows. Photos from the scene show “Free Palestine” and “F*** Israel” scrawled in purple paint on the windows over the flags. State police said surveillance footage showed an individual using purple spray paint at about 1:55 a.m. on May 20 to scrawl “free Palestine” and “f**k Israel” across the windows.

“The Vermont State Police will inform the Attorney General’s Office of this case as a possible hate crime under the Bias Incident Reporting System,” police stated.

A suspect in a graffiti incident at DG Bodyworks in Cavendish, Vermont, is seen in this screenshot from surveillance video taken early Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Credit: Vermont State Police Vermont State Police/Courtesy Vermont State Police

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, described as a male wearing a dark T-shirt, tan shorts and a face covering. Investigators asked anyone with information to contact the Westminster Barracks.

Hen Mazzig, senior fellow at the Tel Aviv Institute, condemned the vandalism, saying that “targeting someone for simply hanging a flag is not activism, and it will not change the actions of the Israeli government.”