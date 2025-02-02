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News   Israel News

Trump’s vision for transforming Gaza

Mass emigration of both Hamas operatives and “uninvolved population,” is a genuine cornerstone of American regional strategy.

Feb. 2, 2025
Ariel Kahana
Hamas terrorists secure part of Palestine Square before handing over four Israeli hostages to a Red Cross team in Gaza City on Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: Israel Hayom.
Hamas terrorists secure part of Palestine Square before handing over four Israeli hostages to a Red Cross team in Gaza City on Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: Israel Hayom.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embarked Sunday on a Washington visit centered around a pivotal meeting on Tuesday with President Donald Trump.

While the Prime Minister’s Office announced a Friday return to Israel, concurrent preparations suggest a possible extension until the following Sunday.

The leadership summit will address all major regional and international issues and their interconnections: the status of the Gaza ceasefire, efforts to liberate the remaining hostages in the Strip, and subsequent phases of the hostage agreement.

The agenda includes Hamas’s eradication from Gaza, Iranian threats—particularly nuclear developments—and normalization agreements between Israel, Saudi Arabia and the broader Arab world.

Israel Hayom has learned that mass evacuation from Gaza, including both Hamas operatives and those categorized as “uninvolved population,” represents a cornerstone of American regional strategy – beyond mere public statements as many Israeli observers believe.

During his visit to Israel last week, presidential envoy Steve Witkoff‘s messages indicated that through substantial Gazan emigration, the administration seeks to align Trump’s war-conclusion objectives with his stance, shared by many in the new government, that Hamas must cease controlling Gaza.

During his discussions in Israel, Witkoff stressed that considering the Oct. 7, 2023, atrocities, he too considers future Hamas governance of Gaza untenable. The American perspective holds that with minimal population remaining, Hamas control becomes unsustainable.

Arab nations oppose relocation

Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi spoke by phone on Saturday following several Arab nations’ decisive rejection of Gaza evacuation proposals.

Egyptian Presidential Palace communications termed the discussion “positive dialogue,” without elaborating. Earlier, the foreign ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates issued a joint statement “rejecting forced Palestinian displacement while expressing readiness to collaborate with Trump on Israeli-Palestinian two-state solution implementation.”

Israel would welcome extensive Gaza emigration, with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, the prime minister’s envoy, initially presenting the concept to Trump. However, Jerusalem maintains discretion on the issue given its sensitivity.

Ruling out Hamas ‘shadow authority’

In exclusive comments to Israel Hayom, a senior Israeli official suggested Hamas might voluntarily surrender Gaza control rather than face war-end demands.

“The option of renewed military action to achieve objectives remains viable, and we stand prepared,” the official said, adding, however, that Israeli officials consider Hamas leadership’s voluntary relinquishment of control the most probable outcome.

“Within Palestinian faction discussions, Hamas recognizes the necessity of transferring authority. Their desire for ceasefire generates momentum for continued hostage releases. Consequently, further warfare might prove unnecessary, with the framework potentially satisfying war objectives,” the senior official told Israel Hayom.

The official emphasized Israel’s rejection of any Hamas shadow authority in Gaza, of anything resembling Hezbollah’s years of control in Lebanon.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
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