Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv flies flag at half-mast for slain Hamas leader

The Turkish Embassy in Israel on Friday lowered its national flag to half-mast over the assassination in Tehran, Iran last week of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz summoned the Turkish deputy ambassador for a stern reprimand.

“Israel will not tolerate expressions of mourning for a murderer like Ismail Haniyeh, who led the terrorist organization Hamas responsible for the rapes and murders on October 7. He and his associates even offered a prayer of thanksgiving and wished success to the murderers, while watching the horrifying images on television,” said Katz.

“If the embassy representatives want to mourn, they should travel to Turkey and mourn with their master [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, who embraces the Hamas terrorist organization and supports its murderous and horrific acts,” he added.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.