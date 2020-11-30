UAE and Jordan condemn assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist

The United Arab Emirates and Jordan condemned on Sunday the assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in an operation for which Tehran has blamed Israel.

“The Emirates condemns the crime of the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. It calls all sides to practice the greatest possible restraint so as to avoid dragging the region to new levels of instability and threats to peace,” said the UAE Foreign Ministry.

Jordan also condemned the killing and called for collective efforts to avoid an escalation in tensions in the Middle East region.

Jordan and the UAE both have peace treaties with Israel. The former was signed in 1994; the latter, as part of the Abraham Accords, was signed in September and was established, among other reasons, out of a shared interest in preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.