WATCH: Jerusalem’s chords bridge lit up with US, Israeli flags
The measure was made to express appreciation to the Trump administration and the American people.
Jerusalem’s Chords Bridge was lighted on Sunday night with the American and Israeli flags as an appreciation gesture to the Washington administration led by U.S. President Donald Trump and the American people in the wake of the war against Iran.
Watch below the blue-and-white and red-blue-and-white flags shine in the capital’s iconic landmark.
🇺🇸 🇮🇱 Jerusalem's Chords Bridge lit up tonight with the flags of Israel and the US, in appreciation to the Administration of President @realDonaldTrump and the people of our great friend & ally, the United States!pic.twitter.com/ERGn7zfL9E— Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) March 8, 2026