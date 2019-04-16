WATCH: Shi’ite militia threatens terror attack against Israelis in Bahrain

Waad Allah Brigades, a Bahraini Shi’ite militia, posted a video on social media threatening an Israeli delegation that was set to attend a business conference in Manama, Bahrain.

The animated video, which contains captions in both Arabic and Hebrew, details a plan for a drone attack on the Israeli delegation’s hotel.

The Israeli delegation, which was meant to include Israeli Economy Minister Eli Cohen and other senior officials, canceled its plans to attend the conference due to threats of terrorism.