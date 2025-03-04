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News   Israel News

Why Israel doesn’t trust Hamas hostage deal proposals

Officials doubt the terrorist organization would honor an agreement to free all remaining hostages, seeing them as its “insurance policy” against total destruction.

Mar. 4, 2025
Ariel Kahana
Hostages, Red Cross, Omer Wenkert
The handover of Israeli hostage Omer Wenkert to the Red Cross, as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Nuseirat Camp in the central Gaza Strip, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90.

Israel refuses to accept the Hamas demands to end the war in exchange for all hostages, citing a fundamental lack of trust that the Gaza terrorist organization would honor such an agreement.

A diplomatic source told Israel Hayom that the Hamas leadership understands that the remaining hostages represent their final insurance policy against complete destruction.

“It is unrealistic to expect they would genuinely commit to an agreement, or subsequently honor it, if it includes releasing all hostages,” the source explained, as Israel and the terrorist organization appear deadlocked over talks to proceed to Phase 2 of the hostage deal, days after Phase 1 was completed.

The diplomatic source believes Hamas will instead employ delaying tactics during negotiations or demand robust international guarantees, such as a U.N. Security Council resolution, that would effectively prevent Israel from resuming military operations afterward.

This assessment explains why Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to pursue a phased approach to hostage releases. “We learned on Oct. 7 that we are not dealing with idiots. They understand that returning all hostages would end their protection, which is why we don’t believe that’s their actual intention,” the diplomatic source said.

The source revealed that Israel has developed a graduated pressure campaign against Hamas, including previously reported measures to restrict electricity and water supplies to Gaza. According to the source, additional civilian and military measures have been prepared. The resumption of full-scale war represents the most extreme option.

The senior Israeli official emphasized that current government actions aim primarily to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages rather than destroying the organization outright.

However, the source made clear there are limits to Israel’s patience, stressing, “We will not permit a ceasefire without hostage releases. The current situation cannot continue indefinitely.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
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