Attack on IDF soldiers at Joseph’s Tomb violates Oslo Accords

(August 31, 2023 / JNS)

A bomb attack at an entrance to Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem (Nablus) on Wednesday that injured four Israel Defense Forces soldiers violates the 1993 Oslo Accords, pro-Israel leaders said.

“Under Oslo, the Palestinian Authority guaranteed access to Jewish worshippers at Joseph’s Tomb,” wrote David Friedman, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel. The P.A. breached its commitment from day one, according to Friedman. “Worshippers need to be protected by the IDF, and IDF forces are often attacked, as they were this evening.”

Former Knesset member Michal Cotler-Wunsh wrote: “Another day, another violation of Oslo.”

“Not just Joseph’s Tomb. Oslo has a list of many Jewish holy sites (called that by Palestinians) throughout P.A.-controlled territory that Jews were guaranteed free access/worship to (including bus service),” she added. “In fact, most are off limits. Another item on a long list of violations of Oslo.”