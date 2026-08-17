More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Pilot zones in Southern Lebanon: A failure foretold

The central problem? Dismantling weapons and military infrastructure is not sufficient if, at the same time, Hezbollah’s civilian apparatuses are allowed to return to the area.

Tal Beeri
Hezbollah weaponry discovered by Israel Defense Forces soldiers in the security zone in Southern Lebanon, July 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Hezbollah weaponry discovered by Israel Defense Forces soldiers in the security zone in Southern Lebanon, July 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
Tal Beeri
Tal Beeri Tal Beeri
Tal Beeri is director of research at the Alma Research and Education Center, which studies Israel’s security challenges on its northern front.
(Aug. 17, 2026 / JNS)

The pilot zones in Southern Lebanon were intended to serve as a practical test of the Lebanese state’s ability and willingness, through the Lebanese Armed Forces, to implement the understandings with Israel: to establish its presence on the ground, prevent Hezbollah’s return and thwart the rehabilitation of its infrastructure.

However, developments in Zoutar al-Gharbiyeh, the first pilot zone, already point to the opposite trend. Under the cover of the Lebanese Army’s presence, Hezbollah’s apparatuses are returning to the village and re-establishing a civilian foothold there, which could later serve as the foundation for renewed military entrenchment.

The first sign of this was the return, at the end of July, of Hezbollah’s Islamic Health Organization. In officially published documentation, Hezbollah operatives from the health group were seen operating in Zoutar al-Gharbiyeh, including recovering the bodies of dead Hezbollah members, while accompanied by the Lebanese Army.

This is not an independent medical organization, nor is it an entity belonging to the Lebanese state. The Islamic Health Organization is subordinate to Hezbollah’s Executive Council and forms part of the support network for its military activity. The organization’s medical personnel are full participants in Hezbollah’s military-terrorist activity on the ground. During the war, its ambulances were used to transport operatives and weapons, while its medical facilities were used for military-terrorist purposes, including as assembly points, command posts and similar functions.

Several days after the Islamic Health Organization returned to the pilot zone, it was joined by the “Help One Another” Association (“Wa Ta’awanu”), another civilian arm affiliated with Hezbollah.

According to publicly available materials, the association entered Zoutar al-Gharbiyeh as early as July 29 and established temporary facilities in the village for the local council and to “assist the return of residents.” It provides food and meals, maps the needs of the population, and participates in rehabilitation and cleanup activities in cooperation with the Lebanese Army and Civil Defense. It even organized a religious event in the village marking Arba’een (“40” in Arabic) after Ashura, the day when Imam Husayn ibn Ali (the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad) was killed in the year 680 C.E. at the Battle of Karbala.

At first glance, this activity may appear to constitute legitimate humanitarian assistance, but this is precisely the sphere in which Hezbollah has operated for years. Through health, welfare, education, construction and financial institutions, Hezbollah creates dependence among the population on the services it provides, deepens its influence and establishes a civilian support structure that also facilitates its military activity.

The Lebanese Army is present, but Hezbollah’s apparatuses are operating alongside it and under its protection.

The activities of “Wa Ta’awanu” illustrate the problem well. The association also serves as a platform for fundraising, including through an account at Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan, and maintains financial ties with Iran. Since the November 2024 ceasefire, it has deployed dozens of mobile structures throughout Southern Lebanon, ostensibly as temporary housing solutions. However, some of these structures have in practice been used for Hezbollah military activity and intelligence gathering, replacing infrastructure previously operated by the “Green Without Borders” association that was damaged during the war. Some of the structures deployed by “Wa Ta’awanu” were struck by the Israel Defense Forces during 2025.

This highlights the central problem with the pilot-zone model: Dismantling weapons and military infrastructure is not sufficient if, at the same time, Hezbollah’s civilian apparatuses are allowed to return to the area. These mechanisms are not marginal to the organization’s activities; they constitute the social, economic and logistical infrastructure upon which Hezbollah is able to rebuild itself.

Zoutar al-Gharbiyeh was supposed to demonstrate that the Lebanese Army was capable of replacing Hezbollah as both the sovereign authority and the provider of services on the ground. Yet the emerging picture is the opposite: The Lebanese Army is present, but Hezbollah’s apparatuses are operating alongside it and under its protection. If the state’s medical, welfare and reconstruction bodies do not fill the vacuum, Hezbollah will do so in their place.

In this sense, the failure of the pilot zones does not begin on the day armed Hezbollah operatives return to the villages. It begins much earlier—on the day Hezbollah’s civilian apparatuses return, restore their hold over the population and prepare the ground for the return of its military infrastructure.

In Lebanon, the formula is simple: Where there are Shi’ites, there is Hezbollah.

Hezbollah Terrorism
EXPLORE JNS
FBI
U.S. News
Hate crimes down 7% nationwide from 2024-25, but 64% of religion-based hate crimes last year targeted Jews, per FBI data
The bureau’s data suggested that a Jewish person was nearly 225% more likely to be a target of a hate crime than a black person was in the United States last year.
August 17, 2026 09:00 AM
JNS Staff
Likud Party members vote in the primary, in Tel Aviv, Aug. 17, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
‘To return power to the voters': Likud Party holds primary ahead of Oct. 27 elections
“There is democracy within Likud,” Israeli Transportation and Road Safety Minister Miri Regev told JNS.
August 17, 2026 02:33 AM
Amelie Botbol
New York City Police Department NYPD
U.S. News
Bronx man faces 14 charges, including assault and six hate crimes, for attack on congregant, guard at Central Synagogue Shabbat service
“Our rabbis reignited the candles, helped us breathe and found the words to respond to the moment in real time,” the Reform synagogue stated. “Our congregation refused to let hate extinguish our Shabbat light.”
Aug. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Mali and Liel Yahalomi after being located in Argentina. Photo: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
After weeklong search, missing Israeli mother and daughter found in Argentina
Mali and Liel Yahalomi, who flew to Prague and then continued to Vienna, were located by local police.
Aug. 15, 2026
Avi Cohen
Breaking News
10:31
Hamas detonates explosive, fires toward troops near Yellow Line in northern Gaza, IDF says
10:12
Two boys, 4 and 6, found stabbed in Beit Shemesh, one unconscious, Magen David Adom says
09:50
Israel stations soldiers at entrances to homes in Palestinian village Qusra, residents remain confined
09:45
Trump says Hamas agreed to disarm, urges Israel to halt Gaza strikes
09:07
Kurdish PM Barzani says Iranian drones targeted his office, intelligence chief’s home
09:04
Likud needs candidates ‘not afraid of the deep state,’ communications minister says
08:53
Likud lawmaker: Primary voting reflects ‘the free voice of Israel’
08:38
Israeli forces nab Palestinian digging tunnel shaft near Jerusalem security barrier
08:36
‘Likudniks understand the importance,’ Dichter says of primary vote
08:22
Regev: Primary shows there is democracy within Likud
08:12
Zohar: Likud Party primary is about bringing Netanyahu back to power
08:03
Likud Party ad: Mamdani, Khamenei ‘want Netanyahu to lose’
07:31
Trump: Iran should raise the white flag
07:22
Israeli soccer star Manor Solomon scores in West Ham debut
07:10
Iranian MP Azizi mocks Trump over Strait of Hormuz, says he should worry about his own safety
06:50
CIJA urges Canadian Muslim group to address antisemitism
06:37
Trump: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon ‘in any way, shape, or form’
06:31
Senior IRGC commander warns Iran could shift to offensive posture
06:11
Shipping through Strait of Hormuz slows sharply after tanker attacks
05:59
Police seize 80 cattle grazing in IDF live-fire zone
05:42
Gaza-bound protest ship crashes into harbor wall in Germany
05:12
Herzog awards presidential sports medal, honors assistance to bereaved families
04:41
Israeli rescue delegation searches for missing in Colombia earthquake rubble
04:26
Iran: 60-day window for talks with US ‘lost its relevance’
04:11
Israel’s economy surges at 15.4% rate in second quarter
03:51
‘WSJ': Iran used ceasefire to prepare for wider war
03:30
Trump: Mecca defense pact shows Middle East ‘coming together’
03:10
Israeli activist group condemns Kushner-Hamas meeting
02:45
US tells Hamas it wants ‘real efforts and not just words’ on disarmament
02:22
Netanyahu: Winning Likud list will block ‘narrow government with Arab parties’
02:09
Reps. Johnson, Jeffries condemn antisemitic campaign against Rep. Randy Fine
01:43
Likud accuses Arab nations of seeking to topple Netanyahu
01:18
Sa’ar calls ex-Colombian president a ‘pure antisemite’
00:57
Israeli envoy blames Mamdani for Manhattan synagogue attack
00:36
Huckabee honors pioneering Religious Zionist rabbi in Jerusalem
00:07
Israel, Honduras sign defense cooperation memorandum
22:05
Iran offers $30,000 bounty for killing or capturing US soldiers, doubled for women
22:04
Trump to ‘substantially reduce’ joint military exercises with South Korea due to ‘very good’ relationship with North Korean dictator
20:03
French backpacker denied bail after allegedly pulling knife on Israeli
14:09
Republicans Overseas Israel backs Randy Fine after Bilzerian ad
13:08
Far-left activists replace Israeli flags with PA banners in Gush Etzion
12:27
Trump envoy Kushner discusses Gaza with Egypt’s Sisi
11:36
IDF strikes two terrorists in Gaza Strip
11:06
Spanish broadcaster apologizes for skipping Israeli hurdler in introductions
10:27
US secretly used Kurdish outreach to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards
10:05
Israel: Hezbollah’s cynical human shields tactic must be condemned
09:35
Hamas starts Egypt talks to ‘compel’ Israel to abide by Gaza roadmap
09:04
Pope renews call for two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
08:33
Two Israeli institutions rank among world’s top 100 universities
08:27
Netanyahu congratulates Israeli marathon team on European gold
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV
Inside the Israeli kibbutz rebuilding on Hezbollah’s doorstep
August 17, 2026 07:49 AM
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
A Netanyahu loss in Israel’s looming election won’t slow the hatred
Ben Cohen
Michael Freund
Opinion
Costa Rica’s remarkable Jewish story
Michael Freund