Israel raises flag in Zambia, deepens African partnerships

( Aug. 21, 2025 / JNS )

Israel formally reopened its embassy in Zambia on Wednesday, marking the first time in more than half a century that the Israeli flag was raised in the country’s capital.



The reopening ceremony coincides with diplomatic outreach by Israel in Africa, Asia and Latin America amid perceived attempts to isolate it by several European countries as well as Australia and Canada.



At the ceremony in Lusaka, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar called the occasion “the beginning of a new chapter” between the two nations, emphasizing what he described as an “alliance of believers” grounded in shared biblical traditions and values.



“Strengthening our engagement with Africa is a strategic priority,” Sa’ar said. “Reopening our embassy in Lusaka is a cornerstone of this plan. We will deepen our partnerships and work together for a better future for both nations.”



Many countries in Africa “are lining up for Israel to open an embassy in their capitals, these days. We choose to begin in Zambia,” Sa’ar said, adding: “Our relations are rooted not only in common interests but also in faith. We are proud to return to Zambia and strengthen the alliance between our nations and peoples.”



The reopening comes 52 years after Israel closed down its embassy in Zambia as part of a downsizing of its diplomatic representation in Africa, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



Following the Six-Day War in 1967, Zambia’s founding president, Kenneth Kaunda, aligned more closely with pro-Arab positions and shortly before the Yom Kippur War in 1973, Zambia severed its relations with Israel, according to an essay by Dr. Asher Lubotzky, a researcher at the University of Houston, which was published this month on the website of the Israel-Africa Relations Institute.

Israel is returning to Zambia. Israel is returning to Africa.

In the presence of ministers in the government of Zambia, and senior officials, I just opened Israel's embassy in Lusaka, Zambia's capital.

After 52 years, the Israeli flag is again being proudly raised in Zambia. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/uB9i052VY1 — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) August 20, 2025

Relations were restored in 1991, and in 2015 Zambia opened its own embassy in Israel. Then-President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu, visited Israel in 2017. Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema visited in 2023.

Israeli imports from Zambia are currently estimated at around one to three million U.S. dollars annually, according to Lubotzky. Zambia is a major exporter of copper and other critical minerals such as manganese and cobalt, which are valuable resources for the manufacturing of defense and technology products.

Sa’ar praised Zambia’s support for Israel in international forums, including what he called a “moral stance” at the International Court of Justice, where Israel is facing legal action initiated by South Africa claiming it is perpetrating a genocide in Gaza. Last year, a representative of Zambia argued before the court to adopt an impartial stance on Israel, saying Zambia recognizes “the legitimate security needs of the people of Israel.”

Despite being a small country, “Israel is sharing its knowledge and capabilities with its friends,” Sa’ar said, citing NGOs such as Save a Child’s Heart and Innovation Africa that are active in Zambia.

The Israeli minister thanked Hichilema and Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe for their partnership. He also announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding on bilateral consultations.