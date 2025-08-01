Israeli envoy’s home in Kyiv hit in Russian strikes

( Aug. 1, 2025 / JNS )

The home of Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, was hit in the latest Russian drone and missile strikes on the capital Kyiv, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar revealed on Friday, without providing further details.

Ukraine on Friday observed a day of mourning following one of the deadliest Russian attacks on Kyiv since the 2022 invasion of the country. At least 31 people, including five children, were killed in Thursday’s Russian bombardment, according to Ukraine’s interior ministry. Some 160 others were wounded.

Sa’ar condemned “the Russian strikes against residential neighborhoods in Kyiv,” which, he said, had resulted in “an immense and tragic loss of life.”

“Condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a quick recovery to the many injured,” he wrote on X. “I just spoke with the secretary of the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, whose home was hit by the strikes. We call for a durable and lasting peace, which ensures security for Ukraine.”

Sa’ar visited Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv in July, marking the most senior Israeli diplomatic visit to the country since early 2023.

U.S. President Donald Trump condemned Russia’s latest air attack in Ukraine, telling journalists, “Russia, I think it’s disgusting what they’re doing. I think it’s disgusting.” Trump on Monday issued a new “10 or 12” day deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.