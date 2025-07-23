Sa’ar condemns Russian strikes on civilians during Ukraine visit

( July 23, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, marking the most senior Israeli diplomatic visit to Ukraine since early 2023.

On Wednesday, he met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha. During a joint press conference in the capital, he condemned Russian strikes against civilians and asserted that Jerusalem stands with Ukraine and its people.

“We call for a durable and lasting peace which ensures security for Ukraine,” the minister said.

He emphasized Jerusalem’s support for Ukraine, citing examples such as opening the first field hospital in the country when the war with Russia broke out; providing generators, food, water and water equipment; sending experts to help with PTSD and resilience; and assisting injured Ukrainians in their recovery process in Israel.

Sa’ar added, “Two weeks ago, I instructed my ministry to provide potable drinking water systems to areas in Ukraine that lack clean water after being hit by Russian attacks. It will be done very soon.”

Sa’ar is also scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the deputy head of Ukraine’s parliament and representatives of the local Jewish community.

Also on Wednesday, Sa’ar met in Kyiv with Artyom Borik, a Ukrainian soldier whose family was killed in an Iranian missile strike in the seaside Israeli city of Bat Yam on June 15, during “Operation Rising Lion,” Israel’s name for its 12-day war against Iran.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar meets with Artyom Borik, a Ukrainian soldier whose family was killed in an Iranian missile strike in Bat Yam, Israel, during “Operation Rising Lion.” Kyiv, Ukraine, July 23, 2025. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/GPO.

“Artyom lost his 7-year-old daughter, Nastya, who had come to Israel for cancer treatment, his wife Maria, and three other family members in the missile strike,” said Sa’ar.

“I expressed my condolences and shared in the sorrow and pain over the heavy and tragic loss. I told Artyom that all of Israel stands with him in his grief,” the minister continued.

His itinerary includes a visit to the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial, honoring more than 33,000 Jews executed by Nazi forces during World War II.

The Israeli foreign minister is expected to discuss bilateral relations, humanitarian aid and regional security challenges in his meetings with Ukrainian leaders.

This trip represents Jerusalem’s continued diplomatic engagement with Ukraine, following the visit of then-foreign minister Eli Cohen in February 2023.