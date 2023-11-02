Two Israelis injured in Hamas rocket attacks from Lebanon

(November 2, 2023 / JNS)

Two Israelis were wounded in the Upper Galilee city of Kiryat Shmona on Thursday afternoon as terrorists in Lebanon fired a barrage of rockets across the border.

“IDF attack planes and helicopters have been attacking targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the last few hours in response to the shooting that was carried out from Lebanon,” said the military.

Several rockets hit the city, causing fires, the Israel Police said.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical service said that its paramedics evacuated two wounded Israelis to Ziv Medical Center in Safed. A 25-year-old man was moderately wounded and a 40-year-old sustained light injuries, MDA reported.

Hamas in Lebanon took responsibility for the attacks, saying it fired 12 rockets “in response to the massacre against our people in Gaza.”

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli forces struck a terrorist cell in Southern Lebanon as Hezbollah continued its daily attacks across the border that began after Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre.

The IDF struck a terrorist cell attempting to fire anti-tank missiles towards the area of Livne in northern Israel and soldiers hit two anti-tank missile launching posts, the military said.

Terrorists in Lebanon also fired anti-tank missiles towards an IDF post in the area of Kibbutz Manara in the Eastern Galilee; no injuries were reported.

The IDF on Wednesday night attacked a terrorist cell and launch site after a surface-to-air missile was fired at an IDF drone. There was no damage to the drone.

IDF artillery also shelled the sources of a “number of launches” from Lebanon towards the Mount Dov and Mount Hermon areas of northern Israel that hit in open areas.

Earlier on Wednesday night, the IDF reported striking a terrorist cell near Meiss El Jabal in Lebanon attempting to fire anti-tank missiles. Another armed terrorist cell in the area was also hit, according to the IDF.

כוחות צה"ל תקפו מוקדם יותר היום חוליית מחבלים שתכננה לשגר טילי נ"ט משטח לבנון לעבר ישראל במרחב מיס אל ג'בל. באותו המרחב, חוסלה חוליית מחבלים חמושה נוספת.



בנוסף, בהמשך לירי שבוצע מוקדם יותר היום לעבר מרחב יפתח, צה"ל השמיד את המשגרים מהם ירו המחבלים>> pic.twitter.com/wzgBoHo674 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 1, 2023

The IDF also reported on Wednesday that it struck the launchers used by terrorists who fired at the area of Yiftach.

Israeli aircraft also attacked Hezbollah “military” infrastructure and an anti-tank missile launching post.

On Tuesday, Amwaj.media, a website based in the United Kingdom, reported that the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force is on the ground in Lebanon.

The report cited multiple sources as saying that Brig. Gen. Esmail Ghaani arrived in Beirut on Oct. 8, left for consultations on Oct. 16 and then returned on Oct. 20, and has remained in Lebanon ever since.

“The focus of his mission, informed sources say, is to help coordinate a possible broader confrontation with Israel,” according to the report.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is due to deliver a televised address on Friday.