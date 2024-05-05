Israeli forces thwart terror attack in J’lem’s Old City

(May 5, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli security forces thwarted a terrorist attack in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday morning, detaining a woman who pulled a knife on them during questioning.

The Arab woman aroused suspicion after placing her hand inside her head covering.

“The policemen began to question and examine the suspect who refused to remove her hand and obey instructions,” the Israel Police said in a statement.

The woman then drew a knife from inside her head covering, prompting forces to detain her.

No one was injured. The incident took place near one of the entrances used by Muslims to access the Temple Mount.

On Tuesday, an Israeli policeman was moderately wounded in a terrorist attack on Sultan Suleiman Street, outside Herod’s Gate to the Old City.

Security forces shot and killed the terrorist, who was later identified as a Turkish national visiting the Jewish state as part of an official delegation organized by Ankara’s Ministry of Religion.