Israeli study: Universal rhythm guides how humans speak

( Aug. 23, 2025 / JNS )

A new Hebrew University of Jerusalem study analyzing spontaneous speech in 48 languages found that people across the globe structure their speech into rhythmic units at a consistent pace of one every 1.6 seconds.

These Intonation Units—short prosodic phrases—appear with striking regularity, pulsing through human speech at the same rhythm worldwide.

The researchers said this low-frequency rhythm is stable across cultures, ages and languages, pointing to a universal cognitive mechanism underlying human communication. The findings shed light on how the mind structures language in time and could have implications for neuroscience, language learning and speech technology.

The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, analyzed more than 650 recordings in 48 languages across every continent and 27 language families. Using a novel algorithm, the team automatically identified Intonation Units in spontaneous speech, showing that whether in English, Russian or endangered languages in remote regions, people naturally break speech into the same rhythmic chunks.

“These findings suggest that the way we pace our speech isn’t just a cultural artifact, it’s deeply rooted in human cognition and biology,” said researcher Dr. Maya Inbar. “We also show that the rhythm of intonation units is unrelated to faster rhythms in speech, such as the rhythm of syllables, and thus likely serves a different cognitive role.”

Intonation Units help listeners follow conversations, take turns speaking and absorb information, while also providing children with key cues for learning language. The low-frequency rhythm they follow mirrors brain activity patterns tied to memory, attention and volitional action, underscoring the deep link between how people speak and how they think.