Israeli wounded in Gan Yavne terror stabbing dies

( April 4, 2024 / JNS)

One of three Israelis wounded on Sunday night in a terror attack at a mall in the southern city of Gan Yavne has died, Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital announced Thursday.

Lidor Levi, a 34-year-old software engineer, is survived by his pregnant wife and a six-month-old daughter. He is also survived by his parents, a brother and a sister.

Ichilov Medical Center sadly announces the death of Lidor Levy, who died this morning from wounds received in a stabbing terror attack that took place this Sunday in Gan Yavne.



Lidor left his pregnant wife, a six-month-old baby, his parents and a brother and sister.



???????????? pic.twitter.com/FpcehloCct — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) April 4, 2024

“Lidor was an amazing father, spouse, brother and son. He was a person full of love, nobility and self-sacrifice. He was an anchor for his family and a role model for those around him,” his family said in a statement.

“The goal of his life was to help people, quietly and with humility. Lidor leaves a gaping hole in our hearts. We will continue to live according to the values he instilled in us, for his remembrance,” the statement continued.

According to Israeli media reports, Levi was severely wounded while serving in Gaza in 2009 in the IDF’s Combat Engineering Corps. He was exempt from duty, but still tried to sign up for the reserves during the current war.

Another man was also seriously wounded and a teenager was moderately wounded during the Sunday night attack.

Security forces responding to the stabbing shot and killed the terrorist, who was identified as a 19-year-old Palestinian from Dura, near Hebron in Judea.

The attack came after an Israel Defense Forces officer was moderately wounded on Sunday morning in a stabbing at Beersheva’s central bus station.

Also on Sunday, the Palestinian terrorist who wounded three Israelis in a shooting in the Jordan Valley last week turned himself in to authorities, according to Israeli media reports.