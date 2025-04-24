Israel’s heritage sites offer Oct. 7 public memorial platform

( April 24, 2025 / JNS)

An initiative launched in April by the Society for Preservation of Israel Heritage Sites (SPIHS) opened a platform for those most affected by the Hamas atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023, to share their experiences—and for the public to come, listen, embrace and remember.

The initiative, titled “Stories that Bind Us: Memory and Dialogue on October 7 at Heritage Sites,” was unveiled in the deeply emotional days that bridge Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) and Yom Ha’atzmaut (Independence Day)—a time when the State of Israel moves from mourning to hope, from remembrance to renewal.

Heritage sites across the country—traditionally home to stories about people, places and events that make up Israel’s pathway to independence—are now becoming intimate venues where the most recent and painful chapter of Jewish and Israeli history is being added to the national narrative.

A model of remembrance

The concept for this initiative is based on the model of Zikaron BaSalon, a grassroots movement that began in 2011 and revolutionized how Israelis and Jews worldwide engage with Holocaust remembrance.

It began with a simple idea: Instead of attending official state ceremonies, which over the years had become less effective at inspiring personal connection and national empathy, what if people gathered in their living rooms to hear firsthand testimony from survivors and descendants?

It worked. What started as a few friends inviting a survivor into their home has grown, over the past decade, into a global movement involving millions. It has breathed new life into Holocaust memory, especially for younger generations seeking a more personal, meaningful connection to the past. The power of Zikaron BaSalon lies in its intimacy—its ability to bring people face-to-face with living memory, in spaces that feel human and close.

From memory to modern resilience

Inspired by that success, “Stories that Bind Us” was born. It is part of SPIHS’s broader Resilience Program, supported by partners including Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA). This program has reached hundreds of thousands of Israelis impacted by the war, from evacuees and IDF soldiers to members of border communities, bereaved families, and returning hostages.

“The initiative was born from the understanding that heritage sites are located within communities that preserve and share local historical stories,” Keren Sharabi Reisch, head of the SPIHS Education Department, told JNS.

“Our responsibility is not only to recount events from 30, 50, or 100 years ago, but also to serve as a space where the community can come together to experience the site’s evolving, modern-day legacy. We want to preserve the memory of those from these communities who were part of the life-shattering events of Oct. 7—whether through their actions, their losses or their survival,” she explained.

Some 20 heritage sites across Israel rose to the challenge, from Beit Hashomer on Kibbutz Kfar Giladi in the Upper Galilee to the Ayalon Institute Bullet Factory in Rehovot and Ben-Gurion’s desert home at Sde Boker.

They turned inward, reaching out to people in their communities—people whose lives were turned upside down that day—and invited them to share their stories. The response was staggering.

Reisch emphasized that heritage sites are not just about stones and plaques; they are living centers of cultural memory. “The story of our people doesn’t end with the establishment of a kibbutz or a battle from 1948,” she said.

“It keeps unfolding. October 7 was a new chapter. By inviting people to hear personal accounts within these walls—walls that have already witnessed so much—we’re creating a direct line from our past to our present,” she added. “These sites are natural gathering places, and now they are helping write our collective history.”

Gadi Moses. Credit: Courtesy.

Voices at the heart of the initiative

Among those taking part is 80-year-old Gadi Moses from Kibbutz Nir Oz. On Oct. 7, Moses was abducted by Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists and held hostage in near-total isolation for 482 days. His partner, Efrat Katz, was murdered during the attack. Moses was released in January as part of a mediated ceasefire and hostage deal.

On May 5, he is scheduled to speak at the Iron Molding Heritage Museum in Kibbutz Tze’elim, alongside the family of Gidon Fauker, a beloved local winemaker also murdered on that day.

Also scheduled to speak is Bella Chaim, a Holocaust survivor and grandmother of Yotam Chaim, one of the three hostages tragically killed by IDF forces after they had escaped captivity in Gaza. Bella will share her family’s painful connection between past and present at the Gvulot Lookout heritage site.

At Kibbutz Dan, the bereaved parents of fallen paratrooper Staff Sgt. Regev Amar will share the story of their son’s life and legacy at the Ussishkin Museum. In Hadera, Col. Gabi Absalem will pay tribute to his son Avihai, who fell in battle on October 7, at the Khan Museum.

Healing through testimony

“These speakers are doing something incredibly brave,” said Reisch. “They are allowing others into their grief. They’re sharing their stories not only to heal, but to make sure the memory of their murdered loved ones reaches as many people as possible.”

There is another side to this as well: the listeners. “There is a deep yearning among Israelis to connect, to bear witness, to empathize. People want to be part of the national healing process. They want to help carry the weight of these stories,” said Reisch.

With so many stories emerging from Oct. 7 and the war that followed, the national psyche is overwhelmed. Yet it’s in these small gatherings, these quiet circles of listening, that real emotional processing can take place.

“When we sit in a room with someone from our own community, and we hear them speak from the heart—we’re not just learning about what happened. We’re feeling it. That’s where healing begins. That’s how we build resilience, as individuals and as a people.”

A banner of the “Stories that Bind Us” initiative. Credit: Courtesy SPIH.

Full schedule

“Stories that Bind Us” events are being held throughout Israel in the coming weeks. Each event is free to attend, but space is limited and pre-registration is required.

The full schedule, with details about the speaker and the content, is available here.