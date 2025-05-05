Jew-hatred ‘raging’ in New York streets, Stefanik says

( May 5, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump was right to seek the removal of Harvard University’s tax-exempt status, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), chairwoman of House Republican Leadership and a Harvard alumna, told Maria Bartiromo of Fox News.

“One hundred percent, President Trump did the right thing. This is an issue that I have been the leader on in the house, and it takes a strong president to deliver zero tolerance when it comes to antisemitism,” Stefanik told Fox News.

“The reality is, if you look at the report that Harvard released from its task force, this is a systematic issue that has happened not just since Oct. 7 but over decades at Harvard,” she added, “whether it’s the curricula, whether it’s the professors, or whether it’s the university’s failure to enforce the rules.”

Trump “absolutely is taking the correct action, and not all schools are making the same choice as Harvard,” added Stefanik, who was Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations until he withdrew her name, citing the importance of strengthening the Republican majority in the House.

Some “elite” schools have strong policies on combating Jew-hatred, according to Stefanik.

“Columbia, I put on the bad list with Harvard, and we continue to support President Trump’s efforts, but the governor of New York, bring this back to New York, Maria Kathy Hochul, has failed to protect not just Jewish students, but Jewish families,” she said.

“In the state of New York, there is antisemitism raging in our streets, and there needs to be a zero tolerance policy from the governor of New York, like there is from the president United States,” she added.