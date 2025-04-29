Harvard releases reports on campus Jew-hatred, Islamophobia

( April 29, 2025 / JNS)

Harvard University released a pair of reports on Tuesday describing the state of antisemitic and Islamophobic discrimination at the Ivy League school and making recommendations to combat bigotry on campus.

The reports, which run more than 500 pages combined, give what is likely the most detailed account to date of how anti-Israel protests have roiled the Cambridge, Mass., college since Oct. 7.

“For many students, including Jewish ones, sympathy with the Palestinians was a natural response to Israel’s massive military response to the Oct. 7 attacks and a rapidly mounting toll of death and destruction,” the report on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias states. “This sympathy did not mean that each and every participating student was calling for Israel’s violent downfall or hatred of Jews worldwide.”

“Yet for some protestors, at times the anti-Zionism enunciated in the student protests crossed a line from a call for freedom and security for Palestinians and Jews alike to a stereotyped notion,” it states, “that Israel is not a state but rather a ‘settler colony’ of white Europeans, who have no real connection with the land they had stolen, that epitomized aggression and was bereft of virtues.”

The report also notes that Jews and Israelis have long been uniquely singled out at Harvard in polemical and biased academic courses.

“Some Jewish students in programs at the Harvard schools ostensibly most committed to social justice seemed to struggle to navigate environments they perceived as systemically antisemitic,” per the report. “This struggle appeared particularly acute when they encountered what they believed to be one-sided programming that portrayed Israelis as uniquely villainous.”

“We are not aware of any other group on campus that is subject to social exclusion as part of an intentional campaign by political organizers,” it adds.

In his statement releasing the reports, Harvard President Alan Garber, who is Jewish, apologized for “the moments when we failed to meet the high expectations we rightfully set for our community.”

“Harvard cannot—and will not—abide bigotry,” Garber stated. “We will continue to provide for the safety and security of all members of our community and safeguard their freedom from harassment.”

Republicans, who have been investigating antisemitism at Harvard and other universities in Congress, called the reports “scathing.”

“Harvard’s president said the school will not abide bigotry, yet that’s exactly what the school’s feckless leadership did,” stated Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.), chair of the House Education and the Workforce Committee. “This report shows what committee Republicans have highlighted for years: antisemitism is running rampant on Harvard’s campus.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), whose questioning of Claudine Gay at a hearing on antisemitism contributed to Gay being ousted as Harvard’s president in 2024, stated on Tuesday that Harvard’s task force had revealed “longtime, deep-rooted, dangerous and rampant antisemitism” at the school.

“This is further confirmation of the significant moral crisis facing higher education that I have sounded the alarm on in Congress,” Stefanik stated. “There must be accountability and real reform to save American higher education—not just reports.”

Rabbi Jason Rubenstein, executive director of Harvard Hillel, stated that the report “marks a critical step in Harvard’s long, and long overdue, reckoning with antisemitism.”

“Two things are clear. For years, Jewish and Israeli students at Harvard have been the victims of a social, political and intellectual campaign of delegitimization and stigmatization supported by many members of the student body and faculty,” Rubenstein stated.

Garber is also “committed to addressing the deeper causes of this intolerable state of affairs and not merely their headline-grabbing manifestations over the past 19 months,” per the Conservative rabbi.