Jewish businessman killed in Egypt, case construed as murder

(May 7, 2024 / JNS)

A Jewish businessman with triple Israeli, Canadian and Russian citizenship was killed in the Alexandria region of northern Egypt, according to Arabic media reports on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya news website reported that local authorities were investigating the incident as a case of murder. In addition, the Israeli Foreign Ministry was looking into the incident, Ynet said.

The slain businessman, identified as Ziv Kipper, reportedly owned a vegetable factory in Egypt for nearly 10 years and entered the country using his Canadian passport.

According to LinkedIn, Kipper served as the CEO of O.K Group LLC, which was described as one of the largest Egyptian companies that exports frozen vegetables, citrus, fruits and vegetables “from our own farms, with the head office in Alexandria, Egypt, and offices in Ukraine and Israel.”

The victim that was murdered in Egypt, Alexandria, is Ziv Kipper: A Jewish Canadian businessman importing fruits and vegetables.



Never forget.???? https://t.co/2CY1ovh01C pic.twitter.com/SuphdQIaXV — Adam Albilya – אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) May 7, 2024

On Oct. 8, the day after Hamas launched its latest war against Israel, two Israelis were killed and another was moderately injured in a shooting attack directed at a group of tourists also in the Egyptian port city.

Israeli media reported that the terrorist was an Egyptian police officer. Local security forces apprehended the attacker, according to reports.