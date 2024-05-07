JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskWorld News

Jewish businessman killed in Egypt, case construed as murder

The slain businessman, identified as Ziv Kipper, reportedly owned a vegetable factory in Alexandria.

Alexandria National Museum in Egypt. Credit: Néfermaât via Wikimedia Commons.
Alexandria National Museum in Egypt. Credit: Néfermaât via Wikimedia Commons.
Edit
(May 7, 2024 / JNS)

A Jewish businessman with triple Israeli, Canadian and Russian citizenship was killed in the Alexandria region of northern Egypt, according to Arabic media reports on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya news website reported that local authorities were investigating the incident as a case of murder. In addition, the Israeli Foreign Ministry was looking into the incident, Ynet said.

The slain businessman, identified as Ziv Kipper, reportedly owned a vegetable factory in Egypt for nearly 10 years and entered the country using his Canadian passport.

According to LinkedIn, Kipper served as the CEO of O.K Group LLC, which was described as one of the largest Egyptian companies that exports frozen vegetables, citrus, fruits and vegetables “from our own farms, with the head office in Alexandria, Egypt, and offices in Ukraine and Israel.”

On Oct. 8, the day after Hamas launched its latest war against Israel, two Israelis were killed and another was moderately injured in a shooting attack directed at a group of tourists also in the Egyptian port city.

Israeli media reported that the terrorist was an Egyptian police officer. Local security forces apprehended the attacker, according to reports.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates