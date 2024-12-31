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News   Jewish Life

Birthright celebrates 25th anniversary

Project brings 6,500 young Jews to Israel this winter to help rebuild tourism industry.

Dec. 31, 2024
Roni Shkedy
Participants of Taglit Birthright float in the Dead Sea
Participants of Taglit Birthright float in the Dead Sea during their 10-day tour of the country. Photo by Melanie Fidler/Flash90.

Birthright Israel commemorates its quarter-century milestone, with approximately 6,500 young participants scheduled to arrive this winter to support the recovery of Israel’s tourism sector.

More than 300 international groups will engage in volunteer programs and diverse internships across Israel. Since November 2023, all tours have incorporated war-related elements, including visits to “Hostage Square,” tours of Gaza border communities, volunteering initiatives, and encounters with Oct. 7 survivors.

In addition to the standard visits showcasing Israel’s vibrant character to young diaspora Jews, the organization is preparing to welcome about 10,000 volunteers throughout 2025. These volunteers, predominantly Birthright alumni, will support the rehabilitation of Gaza border kibbutzim and northern communities as residents return to rebuild.

This expansion builds on volunteer programs established in November 2023, which brought approximately 8,500 volunteers to Israel over the past year. Responding to strong interest, Birthright has now extended the age eligibility for these programs to 50.

The project’s cumulative economic impact on the Israeli economy since its inception amounts to approximately 8.5 billion shekels, covering expenses for flights, accommodations, attractions, dining, transportation, tour guides, and more. The organization generates a fourfold return on every government dollar invested, directly benefiting the Israeli economy.

As the world’s premier educational-tourism organization connecting diaspora Jewish youth with Israel, Birthright proudly celebrates 25 years of impact with more than 850,000 alumni. It stands as the 21st century’s most significant Zionist organization, shaping an entire generation and functioning as Israel’s strategic “Iron Dome” in the realm of Jewish identity.

Gidi Mark, Birthright’s CEO, notes, “Despite the war and potential escalation threats, the thousands of young people we brought this year comprised 87% of youth group tourism staying in Israeli hotels and visiting tourist sites. This represents a crucial lifeline for the local tourism industry.”

“Our dedication to sustaining Birthright programs has never been stronger, even amid security challenges. Since the war’s onset, we’ve witnessed remarkable resilience and determination from participants to visit Israel and maintain their support after returning home. The conflict has underscored our mission’s significance—both in fortifying participants’ Jewish identity and connection to Israel, enabling them to articulate Israel’s perspective worldwide, and in Birthright’s essential role in bolstering Israel’s tourism sector and economy, especially in peripheral regions.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Business and Economy Diaspora Jewry
Roni Shkedy
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