Purim of the past: Historic celebrations in Israel and the Diaspora

Even before the establishment of the modern-day State of Israel in 1948, Jewish residents there spent weeks preparing for the holiday. Elaborate costumes, decorative floats and impressive gateways were created in anticipation of the Purim parades, which became vibrant public celebrations.

In 1932, the Tel Aviv Purim parade was given the name “Adloyada,” derived from the Hebrew phrase describing the mitzvah to drink “until one no longer knows.”

Kids dressed in Purim costumes during the Adloyada” celebration in Jerusalem, 1959. Photo by Fritz Schlesinger, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.

The name has since become synonymous with the spirit and joy of Purim celebrations in Israel.

The holiday excitement was felt locally and abroad. In Jerusalem, residents of all ages took part in the festivities, preparing elaborate costumes and festive displays, including parade floats shaped like a lion—the emblem of the city. Abroad, KKL-JNF’s activities documented Purim celebrations in Jewish communities.

The photos, dating from the 1920s through the 1950s, feature children in costume in England and Italy, alongside grand parades in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, complete with decorated floats and displays. They reflect the creativity, community spirit and singular atmosphere of Purim during the British Mandate period and the early years of the country.

Efrat Sinai, director of KKL-JNF’s Archives, stated that “although the photographs were taken in black and white, the atmosphere and the great effort invested in preparing the handmade costumes can be immediately felt. It is always moving to recall how this special holiday was celebrated here and in the Diaspora, much as it is today.”

A Purim party in London, 1950. Credit: KKL-JNF Photo Archive.

A lion float in the Adloyada” celebration for Purim in Jerusalem, 1957. Credit: KKL-JNF Photo Archive.