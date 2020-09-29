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News   Jewish Life

World Zionist Organization condemns Nazi vandalism in England on Yom Kippur

A large yellow swastika appears on the hood of a car in the city of Bristol with its windshield covered in paint.

Sep. 29, 2020
Illustrative photo of graffiti on the Wellington Jewish Progressive Congregation in New Zealand. Credit: Wellington City Council.
Illustrative photo of graffiti on the Wellington Jewish Progressive Congregation in New Zealand. Credit: Wellington City Council.

Jewish leaders spoke out after an anti-Semitic attack was carried out in England on Yom Kippur on Monday.

Residents of a neighborhood in Bristol reported a large, bright-yellow swastika spray-painted on the hood of a car. The windshield was covered in paint as well. The police were notified.

The Bristol Post reported that resident Nick Bayne called it “a sign that people are starting to feel empowered enough to do something like this.”

Bayne, who lives across the street from where the car was parked, called it a display of selfishness and “a giant symbol of hate.”

He added that his wife was a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.

World Zionist Organization vice chairman Yaakov Hagoel said “anti-Semitic incitement does not take a break even on the holiest day of the year, Yom Kippur. Anti-Semitic hate criminals know exactly when and where to target.”

He added, “I thank the local police who took this matter seriously. But more must be done. Do not allow the perpetrators to be free to carry out their plot against Jewish communities here or anywhere in the world.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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