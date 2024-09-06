Young US Jews embrace Israel amid Gaza war

In a striking display of solidarity, hundreds of young North American Jews are choosing to immigrate to Israel, despite the ongoing war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and rocket attacks from Hezbollah in Lebanon. Many of the newcomers are not only committed to building their lives in the Jewish state but are planning to enlist in the Israel Defense Forces after completing their aliyah process.

From June to August, approximately 1,500 North American immigrants arrived in Israel through the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Nefesh B’Nefesh, the Jewish Agency, Jewish National Fund-USA and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael.

The majority of the new olim are young adults who have decided to tie their futures to Israel, particularly during this tumultuous period.

Since Oct. 7, about 3,170 immigrants from North America have made their way to Israel. Nefesh B’Nefesh projects that an additional 700 will arrive by the end of September.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer pledged ongoing support. “Our programs will continue to assist immigrants and motivate thousands more to take this momentous step.”

Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, expressed his admiration, saying, “The significance of the number of immigrants arriving here, especially during these challenging times, is beyond words. They serve as a wellspring of strength and inspiration for all of us.”

Israel Hayom spoke with three youngsters who immigrated to Israel in late August, having made their decision before the current war erupted. Far from deterring them, recent events have reinforced their conviction that they’ve made the right choice.

Atara Teitelman plans to live in Jerusalem’s Talpiot neighborhood. Credit: Nefesh B’Nefesh.

Atara Teitelman, 21, New York

“I aspire to be part of a nation that stands firm in its convictions.”

Teitelman, a graduate of Stern College, the undergraduate women’s college of arts and sciences of Yeshiva University in New York, was raised in an Orthodox Zionist household. Her father is a synagogue rabbi, and she attended a Jewish school during her upbringing in Brooklyn, N.Y.

She recalls that Israel was a constant topic of conversation at home, with discussions ranging from the country’s history to observances of Remembrance Day and celebrations of Jerusalem Day.

After completing high school four years ago, Teitelman spent a year in Israel, studying and living at Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion, Judea. “That year exposed me to Israeli culture and gave me a profound sense of security. I connected deeply with the values of the people here and realized that Israel is where I want to raise my future family.”

Teitelman subsequently returned to the United States to care for her younger sister, who was battling cancer, and began her studies at Stern College. Now, she feels the time is right to make her move.

“I want to be part of a nation that stands firmly for its beliefs and remains resilient. It’s somewhat daunting, but I’ve been planning this aliyah for years, and Israel always faces some challenge. Even when I think the situation has calmed and it’s a good time to move, who can guarantee what next month might bring? Yes, it’s scary, but sometimes you need to embrace that fear and move forward.”

Teitelman plans to settle in Jerusalem’s Talpiot neighborhood and work with the Bnei Akiva youth movement. She will soon begin pursuing a degree in business administration.

Grace Schenk isn’t fazed by the threat of rockets. Credit: Nefesh B’Nefesh.

Grace Schenk, 30, Chicago

“Waiting for complete calm would mean never making aliyah.”

Schenk’s most recent visit to Israel was in April 2023, a 10-day trip to see relatives in Metula and Ashkelon after a four-year absence due to the pandemic.

“It felt as if I had never left. Being there felt completely natural,” she reminisces. Upon returning to the U.S., Schenk experienced a sense of unease. “I felt deeply saddened. I realized I wasn’t where I wanted to be in life.

“When I confided in a friend about my desire to make aliyah, the moment I voiced it aloud, I felt an immense weight lift from my chest. My instincts had recognized what I truly wanted before my conscious mind had caught up.”

Breaking the news to her parents was challenging. Schenk also sought advice from her grandmother, who had immigrated to the United States from South Africa in her 20s. “I asked her about her experience, and she emphasized how different it was then. There were no phones or instant communication like we have today.

When she left South Africa and her family, she knew she might never see them again. She reassured me, ‘It’s OK; I know we’ll see each other again.’ Today, the circumstances are very different.”

Schenk decided to make aliyah last August, and even the outbreak of war two months later didn’t shake her resolve. “If I wait for a period of complete calm to move to Israel, I’ll never make the leap. This is something I need to do now.”

The threat of rockets doesn’t faze Schenk. She’s already experienced attacks during visits to Ashkelon and knows how to respond during Red Alerts. Although her future apartment in Ramat Gan lacks a built-in safe room, she’s already discovered the nearest public shelter. “For some reason, I’ve never been afraid of this aspect of life here,” she says with a smile.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.