More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV

How Trump and Netanyahu targeted Iran’s leadership succession plan

WATCH: “Jerusalem Minute” with Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten

Mar. 9, 2026
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten

How Trump and Netanyahu targeted Iran’s leadership succession plan

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.

JLMinute: Iran may still be firing, but Israel and the United States believe the regime is already being dismantled piece by piece. In this hard-hitting discussion, viewers will learn how Israeli and American officials are framing the war not as a temporary exchange, but as a campaign to finish the job, crush Iran’s military infrastructure and possibly pave the way for regime change. From the Strait of Hormuz and the Basij militias to Hezbollah, disinformation, missile defense and shifting regional alliances, this episode gives viewers a front-row seat to the strategic thinking shaping the war.

“Jerusalem Minute” is your JNS weekly news briefing filmed in the JNS Media Hub in Jerusalem, the heart of where some of Israel’s biggest stories unfold. Hosted by Alex Traiman, JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief, and Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten, the show delivers sharp, real-time analysis on the events shaping Israel and the Middle East. From Gaza to Lebanon to Iran’s regional aggression, U.S.-Israel diplomacy and domestic political turmoil, “Jerusalem Minute” offers an up-to-the-minute picture of what’s happening and why it matters.

Bring an understanding of the history of the Middle East and insider perspectives, Traiman and Hasten unpack Israel’s most urgent developments. Each episode connects breaking news to the broader geopolitical landscape—examining how global decisions, regional tensions and media narratives impact Israel’s security and diplomacy. For anyone seeking a credible, fast-moving analysis of Israel news and Middle East affairs, “Jerusalem Minute” delivers context and clarity you won’t find anywhere else.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Alex Traiman
Alex Traiman Alex Traiman
Alex Traiman is the CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) and host of “Jerusalem Minute.” A seasoned Israeli journalist, documentary filmmaker and startup consultant, he is an expert on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. He has interviewed top political figures, including Israeli leaders, U.S. senators and national security officials with insights featured on major networks like BBC, Bloomberg, CBS, NBC, Fox and Newsmax. A former NCAA champion fencer and Yeshiva University Sports Hall of Fame member, he made aliyah in 2004, and lives in Jerusalem with his wife and five children.
Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten is a Middle East correspondent for JNS. He is co-host of the JNS podcast “Jerusalem Minute,” as well as the host of the JNS podcast “Judeacation.” He also hosts the weekly radio program “Israel Uncensored” on “The Land of Israel Radio Network.” An award-winning freelance journalist, he writes regularly for JNS and other publications. He is also a sought-after guest for television and radio interviews on current events in Israel, having appeared on CNN, BBC, Sky News, Fox, APTV, WABC, ILTV, i24News, and many others.
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin