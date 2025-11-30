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James Lindsay: Both the left and right have invented an Israel that doesn’t exist

WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman

Nov. 30, 2025
Doron Spielman

James Lindsay: Both the left and right have invented an Israel that doesn’t exist

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“True East” takes you beyond the headlines to reveal what truly drives Israel—its people, purpose and resilience. Hosted by IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman, the series dives deep into the forces shaping the Jewish state—from national security and leadership to culture, faith and the country’s vibrant economy. Spielman brings a rare insider’s perspective, blending military insight with on-the-ground experience to explore how Israel continues to innovate and thrive in one of the world’s most complex regions.

Each episode features conversations with analysts, activists, businesspeople and thought leaders who offer an unfiltered look at Israel’s challenges and triumphs. Together, they unpack the stories that define modern Israel—its defense strategies, social fabric and enduring pursuit of peace and progress. Authentic, sharp and deeply human, “True East” invites viewers to see Israel not just as a news story, but as a living, evolving nation shaping the future of the Middle East.

In this episode, host Doron Spielman interviews James Lindsay, founder of New Discourses. Lindsay uncovers the shocking disconnect between the Israel Americans argue about and the real, living nation he walked through.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman is a New York Times bestselling author of When the Stones Speak and a Major in the IDF Reserves, where he serves as an international military spokesman. He is also the founder and CEO of Spielman Dynamics and was Vice President of the City of David Foundation. Spielman is a Senior Fellow at the Herut Center and hosts “True East” on JNS TV.
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