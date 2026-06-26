US strikes Iranian military sites after drone attack on commercial vessel

U.S. forces have renewed strikes against Iran on Friday in response to the Islamic Republic’s attack on a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz, according to U.S. Central Command.

“U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone,” CENTCOM stated. “The Singapore-flagged cargo ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast at the time of Iran’s attack.”

CENTCOM called the attack an “unwarranted aggression” that “clearly violated the ceasefire,” echoing remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump hours earlier.

“Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor,” the command stated.

CENTCOM added that U.S. forces will “continue to provide safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait” and remain “present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect.”