More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV

The small gulf between the Saudi-led Arab world and Israel

“Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Yechiel Leiter, Ep. 10

May. 29, 2023
Dan Diker, Khaled Abu Toameh

The small gulf between the Saudi-led Arab world and Israel

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.

On this episode of “Our Middle East,” Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs president Dan Diker hosts JCPA’s General Director Yechiel Leiter, who recently visited the Gulf to meet with and consult political and thought leaders about Israeli-Gulf relations, especially in light of the recent yet conditional China-brokered Iranian-Saudi rapprochement.

An apparent contradiction

“When we see the Saudi rapprochement with Iran, we immediately assume that the Saudis have left the Abraham Accords’ orbit or are down on the notion of normalizing relations with Israel. But that’s not necessarily the case at all,” says Leiter. “In personal relationships, we very often find people saying one thing and meaning something else. That happens in politics and international relations. You use the art of obfuscation in order to send messages to one state or another. When we find an apparent contradiction in terms or contradictions in policy, we have to penetrate a little bit more.”

America’s waning role in the Middle East

Leiter and Diker discuss how America’s policies in the Middle East have sent the Saudis toward China.

“Whether we’re talking about progressive Democrats or isolationist Republicans, the United States is stepping back,” says Leiter.

This American military recession has caused the Saudis to reconsider the United States’ role as a regional stabilizer, they argue.

A message to Washington?

Leiter has gleaned from Gulf sources that the Saudis plan to financially alleviate Iranian suffering in hopes of empowering its populace to eventually topple the government and reestablish ties fully.

The Saudi pivot to China also acts as a warning signal and nudge to the American government to recalibrate its foreign policy in the Middle East, he says.

The direction of American foreign policy depends upon the turn of its domestic politics: progressive or otherwise.

How are the Gulf States and Israel connecting?

Encouraging developments unrelated to the politics of petrol and Iranian hegemonic aspirations lie in societal, developmental and economic ties between the Gulf and Israel, says Leiter.

Gulf states find themselves grappling with modernity and Western ideas and are inspired by Israel’s relatively successful—compared to other Mideast states—balancing act in dealing with ethnic and religious diversity.

Likewise, Gulf Arabs are also beginning to acknowledge Jewish indigeneity and belonging in the Middle East, says Leiter, who has been approached by a Saudi journalist who wants to produce educational videos in Arabic about the Jewish connection to Jerusalem, of which many Arabs are uninformed, as well as exposés on Palestinian Authority corruption.

---

“Our Middle East: An Insider’s View” airs live on JNS TV YouTube Channel, Facebook and Twitter at 1:30 PM EST/8:30 PM IST. You can also listen to the audio version here. A Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs podcast produced by JNS.

You can catch the audio version on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Dan Diker is the president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, a foreign policy expert and the former Secretary General of the World Jewish Congress.

Dan Diker
Dan Diker Dan Diker
Dan Diker is president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs and the longtime director of its Counter-Political Warfare Project.
Khaled Abu Toameh
Khaled Abu Toameh is an award winning Arab and Palestinian Affairs journalist formerly with The Jerusalem Post. He is Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute and a Fellow of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin