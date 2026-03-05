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Jordan

The Israel Defense Forces' 96th "Gilead" Division on the border with Jordan, June 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israeli security forces uncover arms-smuggling network on Jordan border
Some of the weapons—including rifles and ammunition—were sold to a Palestinian in Judea and Samaria, “and from there were distributed by him.”
May 4, 2026
JNS Staff
View of the road leading to the Allenby Crossing after it was closed by Israeli authorities following the Sept. 18 terrorist attack, Sept. 24, 2025. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel to reopen Allenby Crossing with Jordan for first time since deadly Sept. 18 terror attack
Jerusalem’s political echelon ordered the crossing reopened for the passage of aid and goods after “necessary security adjustments” were implemented.
Dec. 10, 2025
JNS Staff
Jordanian Border
Israel News
Israel building 310-mile security barrier along Jordan border
Amir Baram, the director-general of Israel’s Defense Ministry, said that the project is a “central component” of its new strategy.
Dec. 8, 2025
JNS Staff
Palestinians at Rafah
Israel News
Muslim states ‘concerned’ over alleged Gaza displacement intention
Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE say the Rafah Crossing should be open in both directions.
Dec. 6, 2025
JNS Staff
Rubio Waltz
U.S. News
Mike Waltz, US envoy to UN, to visit Israel and Jordan
Waltz is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.
Dec. 6, 2025
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers display a drone and rifles intercepted after being smuggled from Egypt into Israeli territory on Nov. 29, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israeli forces foil gun smugglers from Egypt, Jordan
A drone from Egypt was carrying two long-barrel guns, while a separate IDF and police operations on the Jordan border uncovered smuggled handguns, according to the military.
Nov. 30, 2025
JNS Staff
Gavel, Court, Judge
Israel News
US to deport Jordanian man who donated to Holy Land Foundation, overstayed visa
A federal immigration judge cited Marwan Marouf’s support of the convicted terrorism-supporting organization.
Nov. 25, 2025
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Government ministry directors tour the eastern border region on Nov. 11, 2025 as part of efforts to strengthen security and settlements. Credit: Spokesperson and Public Relations Department, Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
‘Top national-Zionist mission': Israel to bolster security along Jordan border
The high-level team is charged with developing a five-year plan to bolster security, infrastructure and communities along the eastern frontier.
Nov. 19, 2025
JNS Staff
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. Photo by Manuel Elias/U.N.
Israel News
Jordan, Germany: Int’l force for Gaza needs UN Security Council mandate
It is of “utmost importance” to those countries willing to commit troops that the peacekeeping force have a “clear basis” in international Law, said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.
Nov. 2, 2025
JNS Staff
Amman, Jordan
Israel News
Jordan revokes lawyer’s license for representing kibbutz
The Amman-based attorney called on the Israeli government to assist him after appeals to authorities in the kingdom failed.
Oct. 21, 2025
JNS Staff
Eyal Zamir speaks with an IDF major at the Allenby Crossing with Jordan on Sept. 19, 2025. Photo credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
After terror attack, IDF suspends aid transfer from Jordan to Gaza
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ordered aid convoys halted after a Jordanian truck driver killed two Israeli soldiers at the Allenby Crossing.
Sept. 20, 2025
JNS Staff
Leiter Kustoff
U.S. News
Israeli envoy expects Jewish state to be blamed for halting aid after Jordanian kills IDF soldiers at border
“One of the consequences of the existing system is that it is too easily either hijacked or infiltrated by terrorists,” Johnnie Moore, executive director of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, told JNS.
Sept. 19, 2025
Andrew Bernard
OPINION
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Justice abroad: When Washington prosecutes terrorists ... and when it doesn’t
Stephen M. Flatow
Joseph Puder. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Jordan’s cold peace and warm security with Israel
Joseph Puder
Bennett Ruda
Opinion
Hold Jordan accountable: Extradite Sbarro terrorist Ahlam Tamimi
Bennett Ruda
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
‘Washington Post’ two-state solution is unrealistic
Moshe Phillips
Amine Ayoub
Opinion
Jordan’s Muslim Brotherhood ban is a win for regional stability
Amine Ayoub
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
King Abdullah and the Islamists
Melanie Phillips
Opinion
King Abdullah II, take back your citizens
Leonard Grunstein