Jordan
Some of the weapons—including rifles and ammunition—were sold to a Palestinian in Judea and Samaria, “and from there were distributed by him.”
Jerusalem’s political echelon ordered the crossing reopened for the passage of aid and goods after “necessary security adjustments” were implemented.
Amir Baram, the director-general of Israel’s Defense Ministry, said that the project is a “central component” of its new strategy.
Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE say the Rafah Crossing should be open in both directions.
Waltz is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.
A drone from Egypt was carrying two long-barrel guns, while a separate IDF and police operations on the Jordan border uncovered smuggled handguns, according to the military.
A federal immigration judge cited Marwan Marouf’s support of the convicted terrorism-supporting organization.
The high-level team is charged with developing a five-year plan to bolster security, infrastructure and communities along the eastern frontier.
It is of “utmost importance” to those countries willing to commit troops that the peacekeeping force have a “clear basis” in international Law, said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.
The Amman-based attorney called on the Israeli government to assist him after appeals to authorities in the kingdom failed.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ordered aid convoys halted after a Jordanian truck driver killed two Israeli soldiers at the Allenby Crossing.
Israeli envoy expects Jewish state to be blamed for halting aid after Jordanian kills IDF soldiers at border
“One of the consequences of the existing system is that it is too easily either hijacked or infiltrated by terrorists,” Johnnie Moore, executive director of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, told JNS.
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