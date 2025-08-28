KLM to resume flights to Israel in September

( Aug. 28, 2025 / JNS )

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is resuming flights to Israel next month, becoming the latest carrier to restore service to Tel Aviv following Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June, the airline announced on Tuesday.

The Dutch flag carrier will renew daily flights to Israel from Amsterdam starting on Sept. 28, although there will be a stopover in Larnaca, Cyprus, while service from Tel Aviv to Amsterdam will be direct.

Other international carriers planning to restore service to Israel include Delta Air Lines, which is set to restart flights next week, while Air Canada, Italy’s ITA Airways, British Airways and Irish budget carrier Ryanair are scheduled to resume operations in October.

Some 92,000 passengers traveled through Ben-Gurion International Airport on Aug. 21, the highest single-day figure since the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Israel Airports Authority.