Middle East at a crossroads: Will Hamas fall … or rise again?

( Sept. 8, 2025 / JNS )

The Middle East is entering one of the most critical turning points the region has faced in decades. Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, and Khaled Abu Toameh, a senior fellow at the JCFA and the Gatestone Institute, sit down to discuss this historic juncture.

The discussion opens with Israel’s military operation in Gaza and the unprecedented backing it has received from the United States. With Washington proposing a potential trusteeship over Gaza, the hosts ask whether this moment could mark the defeat of Hamas and Islamic Jihad and the beginning of a new regional order, or whether the area risks becoming further entrenched as a hub of jihad fueled by Iran and its proxies.

The episode also explores international pressure on Israel from the United Nations, France, Saudi Arabia and the European Union; the hostage crisis; and the reluctance of Arab states to pressure Hamas. The hosts emphasize that this conflict is not only political or territorial but an ideological struggle against Israel’s very existence.

Key topics covered:

Israel’s operation in Gaza and U.S. support for a trusteeship

Hamas’s strategy and the ongoing hostage crisis

International efforts to push for Palestinian statehood

The role of Qatar, Egypt, and other Arab states

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.