Muslim Brotherhood in the West: Playbook, propaganda and policy fixes

( Aug. 26, 2025 / JNS )

Journalist and host Emily Schrader opens this week’s episode by cutting through the noise on AIPAC to get to the bottom of what it is and what it isn’t. She contrasts AIPAC with genuine foreign influence operations and soft-power media. From there, Emily lays out why U.S. military aid to Israel circulates back into the American economy through equipment, services, training and co-developed defense systems that serve as a strategic asset for U.S. security, jobs and technological edge.

Joining Emily is Yasmine Mohamed, an Egyptian human-rights activist and the author of Unveiled, and co-founder/co-director of the Clarity Coalition, for a frank conversation about how the Arab world views Gaza and how Western audiences are being shaped by propaganda.

Together, they examine allegations that international bodies have shifted “famine” definitions to target Israel, while ignoring Hamas’s documented diversion and resale of aid and the testimonies of Gazans who want Hamas removed. They also unpack Qatar’s influence in Western media and universities, the Muslim Brotherhood’s long game, and why Western silence, especially from feminist circles, has catastrophic consequences for women living under Islamist regimes.

The episode then widens to the week’s flashpoints: the “People’s Conference for Palestine” in Detroit and its platforming of extremists; the Houthis’ ballistic missile armed with cluster munitions and Israel’s rapid strikes around Sana’a; and the broader message this sends about Iran’s regional escalation. Emily’s roundup highlights growing anti-regime protests in Shiraz and beyond, the IRGC’s crackdowns and renewed persecution of the Bahá’í community.

Yasmine closes with concrete policy prescriptions: Recognize the Muslim Brotherhood for what it is; treat Islamist propaganda with the same urgency as Russian or Chinese disinformation; confront Qatar’s money trail; and understand that toppling the Islamic Republic is the crucial first domino to cut off funding to terror proxies.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.