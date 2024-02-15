Neo-Nazi must pay $20,000 legal fees of woman he sued for libel

(February 15, 2024 / JNS)

The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled on Feb. 7 that a shopkeeper has the right to call a spade a spade, and, in this case, the latter owes her $20,000 in legal fees.

Michael Weaver, a member of the Goyim Defense League known for dropping antisemitic fliers in driveways and on cars, and colleagues left negative reviews on Google for a frame shop in Cartersville, Ga., after its owner Valerie Millsaps allegedly made an “obscene gesture” at him when he was protesting, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Millsaps fought negative Google reviews with a negative Google review of her own, in which she wrote that a “neo-Nazi” and “member of the KKK” who is a “known felon of hate crimes” was denouncing her business. Weaver then sued her for libel.

“Weaver has promoted Nazism, denied the Holocaust and spread antisemitism,” per Canary Mission, a watchdog. He has also “called for the expulsion of Jews from America and harassed Jews outside a Florida synagogue,” it added.

He also yelled through a megaphone at an event, “Now, if you’d put me as president, I’m a nuke Israel,” per Canary Mission.

Last February, the Bartow County Superior Court ruled that Millsaps’s inferences were “reasonable” based on “all the facts” that she knew and that she had the right to her opinion, the AJC reported.

The appeals court agreed.

True to form, Weave posted on social media about the ruling.

“When a court asks me to rise, the only thing that shall rise is my middle finger. If the judge says that’s contempt I shall say in open court that the JEWdicial system is contemptible,” he wrote, per the AJC. “Don’t try me.”