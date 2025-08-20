Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

‘Never happen,’ Hochul says of Mamdani interfering with NYC Israel parade

In an interview, she was asked if that was a possibility.

Pro-Israel attendees of the Israel Day on Fifth Parade in Manhattan, May 18, 2025. Credit: Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Pro-Israel attendees of the Israel Day on Fifth Parade in Manhattan, May 18, 2025. Credit: Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Edit
(Aug. 20, 2025 / JNS)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul emphatically rejected the idea of anything happening to New York City’s annual parade celebrating the Jewish state, which is held every May.

When interviewed by Rabbi Marc Schneier of the Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., he asked if she would allow New York Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani to “mess” with the annual “Celebrate Israel Parade” (also known as the “Israel Day on Fifth Parade”), wrote Politico.

“Rabbi, that will never happen. Never, never, never happen. That parade will always continue,” Hochul said, according to Schneier.

Mamdani’s campaign told Politico that he has no intention of canceling or restricting the parade.

In May, Politico reported the Democratic socialist declined to sign on to a resolution recognizing Israel on its 77th anniversary. This happened four months after he did not sign a separate resolution condemning the Holocaust.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics