‘Never happen,’ Hochul says of Mamdani interfering with NYC Israel parade

( Aug. 20, 2025 / JNS )

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul emphatically rejected the idea of anything happening to New York City’s annual parade celebrating the Jewish state, which is held every May.

When interviewed by Rabbi Marc Schneier of the Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., he asked if she would allow New York Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani to “mess” with the annual “Celebrate Israel Parade” (also known as the “Israel Day on Fifth Parade”), wrote Politico.

“Rabbi, that will never happen. Never, never, never happen. That parade will always continue,” Hochul said, according to Schneier.

Mamdani’s campaign told Politico that he has no intention of canceling or restricting the parade.

In May, Politico reported the Democratic socialist declined to sign on to a resolution recognizing Israel on its 77th anniversary. This happened four months after he did not sign a separate resolution condemning the Holocaust.