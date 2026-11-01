BBC admits failure in inviting antisemitic guest on show

The BBC has admitted to not properly vetting a guest on its show who had expressed antisemitic views and support for the Iranian regime, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.

Bushra Shaikh, a former contestant on reality show The Apprentice, was invited last month on the BBC One’s “Sunday Morning Live” program to defend the position of women’s right to wear burkas in public.

Shaikh has labeled Jews who immigrated to Israel from Europe as “lying scumbags,” and after the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel wrote, “Palestinians have done more in 5 minutes than Zelensky has done with 75bn. Humiliation is an understatement,” according to The Telegraph.

The BBC has recently spoken to a member of parliament, saying that the woman’s social media posts were not checked along “the standards we expect” and that changes will be made, per the British newspaper.