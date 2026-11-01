More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

BBC again stirs controversy after hosting Hamas and Iranian regime apologists

Jews moving to Israel from Europe are “lying scumbags” and “the biggest charlatans on this planet,” guest Bushra Shaikh has written in the past.

JNS Staff
BBC sign seen in June 2023 in London, England.
BBC sign seen in June 2023 in London, England. Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images.
(Nov. 1, 2026 / JNS)

The BBC has admitted to not properly vetting a guest on its show, just two days after inviting for an interview a Swedish academic who lauded the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel as “fundamentally an act of liberation.”

Bushra Shaikh, a former contestant on reality show The Apprentice, was invited last month on the BBC One’s “Sunday Morning Live” program to defend women’s right to wear burkas in public.

Among her series of antisemitic remarks are the labeling of Jews who immigrated to Israel from Europe as “lying scumbags” and “the biggest charlatans on this planet,” according to The Telegraph.

Hours after the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel, she wrote, “Palestinians have done more in 5 minutes than Zelensky has done with 75bn. Humiliation is an understatement,” per the British newspaper.

In the wake of the Manchester synagogue terrorist attack in October 2025 that left two people dead and three more severely wounded, Shaikh placed the blame on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “He has Jewish blood on his hands,” she wrote on X.

On the thousands of Iranian protesters who took to the streets in January and were gunned down by the Iranian regime, she cynically invoked the Holocaust by responding to initial casualty figures, writing, “The real number is 6 million.”

The BBC has recently spoken to a member of parliament, saying that the woman’s social media posts were not checked in accordance with “the standards we expect” and that changes will be made, per The Telegraph.

Shaikh denies that her views are antisemitic, the report noted.

Oct. 7 massacre ‘a fundamentally beautiful liberation struggle’

On Oct. 30, BBC Radio 4 invited Andreas Malm, 49, to speak on the “Today” program about a recent decision to bar his entry into the United Kingdom.

Malm, a senior lecturer at Sweden’s Lund University—whose works include the 2021 book “How to Blow up a Pipeline” and the 2025 book “The Destruction of Palestine is the Destruction of the Earth”—was due to speak alongside the co-founder of the outlawed Palestine Action group, Huda Ammori. However, a letter from Britain’s Home Office notified him that his presence was “not conducive to the public good,” according to the BBC.

Malm delivered a lecture in Stockholm two months after the Hamas-led invasion into the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7 left roughly 1,200 people murdered and 251 more kidnapped into the Gaza Strip.

“I think that a few decades from now when we look back at what happened on the 7th of October... we will see the mass killing of civilians as the ugly deplorable lamentable tragic dimensions of a fundamentally beautiful liberation struggle,” the Daily Mail cited the Swedish lecturer as saying.

He also asserted that “[we] haven’t seen conclusive proof that Hamas actually ordered its fighters to kill civilians,” per the British daily.

“I think that if you live in a concentration camp and you’re absolutely unable to move anywhere out of it. Then finally you have this paraglider and you managed for the first time fly out of the concentration camp and you land among people who are dancing... You would probably in that moment express the anger that you have inside you with some unplanned destructive violence against civilians,” Malm went on to say.

He was referring to Hamas terrorists who used paragliders to cross the border and reached the Supernova music festival that took place near the Gaza border at the time of the surprise attack.

A total of 378 people were butchered at the festival, and 44 attendees were taken hostage.

BBC host Sean Farrington asked Malm only once if his statement about the Oct. 7 attack being an “act of liberation” was connected to his entry ban.

Throughout most of the interview, the academic was given apt time to express his complaints over Britain’s alleged clamping down on his views.

Alex Hearn, co-director of Labour Against Antisemitism was cited by The Daily Mail as saying, “Malm has repeatedly voiced support for Hamas’s actions on October 7. Barring him from entering the U.K. was the correct decision. It is therefore all the more troubling that the BBC gave him a platform on Radio 4’s ‘Today’ programme, where his views went unchallenged. It is also not the first time extremist voices have been given airtime by the broadcaster our licence fee funds, with little scrutiny.”

Responding to the Daily Mail’s inquiry about the insufficient challenging of Malm’s views on the radio program, a BBC spokesman said, “This was clearly put to Professor Malm towards the beginning of the interview.”

United Kingdom Anti-Israel Bias
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago club on Oct. 31, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump on remaining Iranian nuclear sites: ‘We can do that in 10 minutes’
The president has not decided whether to resume strikes, said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Tehran warns of a “geographically unrestricted” response to any attack.
November 1, 2026 05:20 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli-Canadian businessman Sylvan Adams (left) greets British pop star Boy George at the Fattal Lounge at Ben Gurion Airport on Oct. 31, 2026. Credit: Alon Levin.
Israel News
Boy George lands in Israel: ‘I am here with you—out of love’
The iconic singer will perform two concerts in the Jewish state, and will speak to the press at the Nova festival memorial site for the Oct. 7 victims.
November 1, 2026 05:15 AM
JNS Staff
Michigan Democratic senatorial candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed speaks to supporters at a union hall in Jackson, Mich., Oct. 29, 2026. Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images.
Stevens to campaign with El-Sayed, expects him to apologize for past Israel statements, condemn ad
“Abdul promises to get money out of politics,” the Michigan congresswoman wrote. “He can begin by getting Israel out of his explanation for everything Michigan cannot afford.”
Oct. 30, 2026
Andrew Bernard
The send-off ceremony for Israel’s sixth submarine, INS Drakon, held at the TKMS shipyard in Kiel, Germany, August 2026. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
Should Israel’s navy have more than six submarines?
Threats to the Jewish state’s natural gas assets and sea approaches have multiplied across the Mediterranean, Red Sea and Persian Gulf, and Turkey is developing its own undersea fleet in an assertive maritime expansion.
Oct. 30, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Breaking News
06:01
Protesters burn American, Israeli flags in Lyon
05:42
Boy George lands in Israel: ‘I am here with you—out of love’
05:22
Ben-Gvir urges haredi parties not to help left form government
05:12
Herzog urges political leaders to approach coalition talks with ‘open mind’
04:51
Iranian army spox: Russian Su-35s to arrive ‘after this war’
04:31
Israeli Olympic taekwondo medalist Avishag Semberg retires at 25
04:11
Israel accuses Canada of fueling antisemitism after Montreal synagogue attack
03:50
Iran declares British navy, air force ‘terror groups,’ MI6 ‘hostile’
03:30
‘BBC’ gave platform to Swedish lecturer who called Oct. 7 ‘an act of liberation’
03:10
Samaria: Police arrest Arab suspect after Jewish shepherds attacked
02:49
Trump on remaining Iranian nuclear sites: ‘We can do that in 10 minutes’
02:29
BBC admits failure in inviting antisemitic guest on show
02:09
UK Greens lose 18,000 members amid ‘Zionism is racism’ row
01:48
IDF to hold weeklong rescue drill across Israel
01:28
Top Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei: No reply yet to Vance letter
01:08
IDF demolishes Hebron homes of Palestinian terrorists who killed two soldiers
09:04
IDF: Four Hamas terrorists killed in southern Gaza
08:25
IDF destroys two Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
07:27
IDF arrests four terror suspects in Jenin
06:42
Freed hostages Aviva, Keith Siegel welcome new granddaughter
05:51
US confirms strike on Iranian missile launcher on Qeshm Island
05:33
Zim-chartered ship sinks after drone attack in Black Sea
04:55
Bus driver killed, 24 injured in southern Israel crash
04:29
Pentagon fires top military strategist over alleged leak
03:54
Israel tightens airline security after flydubai attack
03:21
Sa’ar mourns Czech diplomat killed in traffic accident
03:00
CENTCOM chief briefs Trump on Iran military options
02:36
50 British lawmakers seek entry ban on anti-Israel rapper
01:51
Final results: Netanyahu bloc wins 53 seats, opposition 48, Arab parties 19
09:59
Erdoğan tells Trump Mecca alliance seeks diplomacy on Hormuz, Yemen
09:43
Israeli FM Sa’ar discusses closer ties with Romania’s new foreign minister
09:29
Netanyahu bloc holds at 42% as count passes 5.5 million votes
09:23
PA’s No. 2 Hussein al-Sheikh: Israeli elections an ‘internal matter’
09:03
Israeli Defense Ministry chief visits defense-tech firm Covenant
08:42
Qatar denies meddling in Israeli elections
08:26
Israeli diplomat donates blood for victims of deadly Spain train crash
08:13
Final results: Netanyahu bloc wins 53 seats, opposition 48, Arab parties 19
08:06
Israeli elections committee rejects request to discuss Shin Bet probe into election meddling
07:41
Japan, NCAG meet online to discuss Gaza reconstruction
07:07
Netanyahu bloc at 41.98% as count reaches 5.4 million votes
06:48
Herzog calls for arrests over Knesset election irregularities
06:25
Israel contrasts Arab voting rights with 20-year Palestinian election gap
05:57
Israeli police chief vows impartial investigations into election irregularities
05:31
EU congratulates Israelis on election, praises high voter turnout
05:27
Netanyahu’s Likud holds steady at 20.62% as count tops 5.37 million votes
05:15
Ben-Gvir: Shin Bet must arrest Arab party heads over alleged vote meddling
05:11
Australia weighs Iron Dome interceptors for air defense
05:07
Liberman joins call for probe into suspected foreign election interference
04:54
Israel Police arrests four more in election bribery probe
04:50
Bessent: Iran unable to pay troops, funding for proxies being cut off
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / Straight Up
Pierre Rehov questions Obama’s Iran policy and media narratives about Israel
October 30, 2026 08:16 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The alarming rise of Islamic power
Melanie Phillips