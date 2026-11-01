Save Europe by criminalizing anti-Zionism

Europe drew two false conclusions from the Holocaust.

First, that every minority is untouchable and we should give them everything they want. Applied without discernment, this leads to disaster.

German and other European Jews before World War II were law-abiding citizens. All they wanted was to live safely and continue being productive members of European society, enriching its science, culture and business.

Today, most Muslims in the European Union do not want to follow European laws and do not want to enrich European culture. They want to replace it with Islam.

The second mistaken conclusion was that belief in God and that one’s nation has a special mission are deadly dangerous. Traumatized by the false faith of the Nazis in their fictional Aryan “master race,” Europe abandoned faith in the one true God and the special mission of Christian nations: to build societies based on biblical values and promote those values globally.

The consequences were inevitable. If your nation and culture don’t have a special mission, then why not dissolve yourselves into the hordes of invading immigrants?

Only Jewish wisdom and standing for Israel can help Europe draw the right lessons from the Holocaust and truly atone for it.

Europe is haunted by the curse of the Holocaust. As we know from Yom Kippur, repentance works only for sins against God. Transgressions against other human beings require atonement.

Repentance means regret: “I regret what I did; I was wrong.” Atonement is turning that repentance into action. The case is closed only when the damage done to another human being is repaired.

How can Europeans atone for the Holocaust? How can they compensate the Jews for murdering six million members of their small tribe, almost one-third of it? Accounting for the unborn descendants of those Jews, that is a minimum of 60 million lives. Financial reparations from Germany to Israel were not payment for lives; they were payment for stolen and confiscated Jewish property.

How do you compensate for 60 million lives?

Sixty million European Christians must say to Jews and to God, as Ruth said to Naomi: “Your God is our God, and your people are our people.”

If your nation and culture don’t have a special mission, then why not dissolve yourselves in the hordes of invading immigrants?

Judaism has at its core the covenant between the nation of Israel, the Land of Israel and the God of Israel. It is also the core of the Bible, which is the basis of European identity and European glory.

Thus, for Europeans, protecting Jews, Israel and Jewish traditions on European soil must become just as sacred as protecting Europe’s churches, statues of the Madonna and icons of Jesus and the saints. Figuratively speaking, if Europeans are not ready to protect both the Christmas tree and the Chanukah menorah in their town squares, they are doomed.

Metaphysically, every Christian is a Jew through Jesus. There is a vast difference between the hopeless missionary sect “Jews for Jesus” and the Christian Zionist global movement, which is developing from “We support Israel because God blesses those who bless it” into “Israel is our father in faith, our spiritual family, which we have joined through our faith in Jesus. We support Jews and their birthright to the Land of Israel because we are ‘Jews through Jesus.’”

If Europeans want to atone for the guilt of their ancestors and their current politicians, then they must show European Muslims that they will not allow anyone to insult Judaism and Zionism because they are part of Europe’s own Christian faith.

Conservative political commentator and talk-show host Dennis Prager suggested that American Christian Zionists hang mezuzahs on their doors in solidarity with Jews, so that if pogroms ever come to the United States, attackers will not know which houses belong to ethnic Jews and which to Christians.

European Christians can do the same.

They can make it a proud fashion to wear Israeli symbols, pins with the Israeli flag, jewelry with the Star of David and even kippahs to show Muslims that Judaism and Zionism are an unshakable part of European identity.

Any attempt to damage or insult Jewish and Israeli symbols, as well as Christian faith and symbols, must lead to the deportation of immigrants—even the naturalized second generation—and serious criminal prosecution for ethnic Europeans. It must be legally equated to terrorism.

Branding themselves as Jews is atonement for European Christians, an act of metaphysical salvation. However, legislating the above-mentioned measures—namely, criminalizing anti-Zionism—is the most pragmatic action that can be taken for the physical salvation of Europe.

There is no other way to separate a huge number of bad apples from a smaller number of good apples: Supporters of European Islamism from law-abiding European Muslims who adhere to European values.

The only way for the European Union to achieve this is legally, in a civilized way. The alternative is sliding into civil war or submission to Islam.