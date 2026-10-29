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News   Israel News

Herzog calls for arrests over Knesset election irregularities

Israel’s president urged a full investigation into suspected foreign interference, but cautioned against tarnishing Arab voters as a community.

JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal cast their ballots at a polling station in Jerusalem, during Election Day in Israel, Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal cast their ballots at a polling station in Jerusalem, during Election Day in Israel, Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Oct. 29, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday that allegations of irregularities surrounding the Knesset election must be fully investigated, and that those responsible must be arrested “and held accountable according to the full extent of the law.”

“The integrity of our elections is a supreme democratic value,” Herzog said, speaking at an event at the President’s Residence honoring the Jewish Federations of North America’s Israel Small Business Loan Fund.

Herzog said he had spoken with Israeli Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) head David Zini.

Sohlberg on Wednesday instructed Zini to investigate suspected foreign funding and election bribery in Tuesday’s vote, according to a letter published by Channel 12. He requested findings within a week, citing legal deadlines for filing election appeals.

“I cannot attest to the nature of the aforementioned suspicions,” Sohlberg wrote, directing the agency to locate evidence to substantiate or refute them.

Herzog said he was “closely following developments” in the investigation into suspected foreign interference in the election. Channel 12 reported that the suspicions concern large sums of Qatari money allegedly used to illegally boost turnout in Arab communities.

“But even at a moment like this, we must not tarnish an entire community that sought to exercise its right to vote,” Herzog added.

Herzog said he would meet with representatives of all Knesset factions once official results are in and urged politicians to pursue a coalition “best for the country.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party has alleged widespread election fraud and demanded a police and Shin Bet investigation. Yashar Party chairman Gadi Eisenkot called for a thorough examination of the allegations but warned against them being a basis for delaying the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset.

Separately, police said on Thursday that four men had been detained for questioning on suspicion of election bribery. Three other suspects were arrested on election day, according to the force.

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