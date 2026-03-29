More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Car allegedly swerves at Jews in Melbourne, suspects sought

Police hunt driver and accomplices after the suspected antisemitic attack.

Mar. 29, 2026
Canaan Lidor

Car allegedly swerves at Jews in Melbourne, suspects sought

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
A car approaches Glen Eira Road in Ripponlea, Melbourne, Australia. Credit: Google Maps.
A car approaches Glen Eira Road in Ripponlea, Melbourne, Australia. Credit: Google Maps.
( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )

Police in Australia are searching for a female and three possible accomplices, who on March 25 allegedly swerved a stolen vehicle threateningly at a group of Jews in Melbourne on Wednesday, Jewish community representatives said.

J-Wire, a Jewish-Australian news site, reported that the Community Security Group Victoria, the Jewish community security group of the Australian state whose capital is Melbourne, reported the incident to police. Security forces are searching for the driver and passengers of a black Hyundai sedan stolen from the suburb of Caulfield on March 25, the report said. The Australian newspaper reported that someone in the car hurled antisemitic abuse at the would-be victims.

No arrests have been made, and police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage from the Glen Eira Road area, J-Wire reported.

Robert Gregory, CEO of the Australian Jewish Association, told JNS the group was aware of a video taken “following yesterday evening’s incident in Melbourne where a vehicle was reported to have swerved toward members of the Jewish community while occupants shouted antisemitic remarks.”

The person filming can be heard saying, “They’re coming back,” Gregory noted. The comment, which was heard in a video of the incident that circulated on social media, underlined the fear that many Australians Jews feel after the Dec. 14 massacre at Bondi Beach in Sydney, where a jihadist killed 14 people at a Chanukah party.

“Australian Jews should be able to walk down the street without being abused, yet for many, that’s no longer the reality,” Gregory said. “These incidents are happening far too often, and an increasing number of Jews are feeling unsafe and questioning whether they have a future in Australia.”

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry documented 1,654 antisemitic incidents in Australia between Oct. 1, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2025. This was 20% fewer from previous year but still roughly five times the annual average in the decade before the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Australia Diaspora Jewry
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an award-winning journalist and news correspondent at JNS. A former fighter and counterintelligence analyst in the IDF, he has over a decade of field experience covering world events, including several conflicts and terrorist attacks, as a Europe correspondent based in the Netherlands. Canaan now lives in his native Haifa, Israel, with his wife and two children.
EXPLORE JNS
Steven Gruzd. Credit: South African Institute of International Affairs.
World News
Jewish South African researcher Steven Gruzd murdered in Johannesburg
Five suspects arrested after apparent criminal abduction.
Mar. 29, 2026
Steve Linde
View of Val Thorens in the morning from Boismint
Israel News
Israeli girl dies in bus accident at French ski resort
Several other passengers sustained minor injuries.
Mar. 29, 2026
Yossi Lempkowicz
Arkia
Israel News
Arkia flights from Aqaba canceled after Jordan policy shift leaves Israelis stranded
Hundreds stuck at the airport after authorities in the kingdom halt approvals for some European-operated aircraft.
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Alpinist Unit troops in cross-border activity from the Syrian Hermon to southern Lebanon, March 29, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF Alpinists cross into Lebanon from Syrian Hermon
The troops crossed on foot through deep snow from the Syrian Hermon to the Mount Dov area in southern Lebanon to conduct reconnaissance and identify terrorist infrastructure, according to the Israeli military
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Politico coffee mugs on a table during the Politico Playbook Breakfast at the Newseum in Washington, DC, Nov. 28, 2012. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Politico publishes cartoon rife with antisemitic imagery
The Israeli prime minister boasts an enormous nose while the U.S. president is grotesquely fat, appearing to divide between the two the stereotypical appearance of the Jew.
Mar. 29, 2026
David Isaac
Pharaoh offering incense, an iconic image from the Tomb of Ramesses III, Egypt. Credit: Sandor Joffee/Koren Jerusalem.
Feature
How is the ‘Echoes of Egypt’ different from all other Haggadahs?
Joshua Berman’s new Haggadah tells the Passover story through the lens of ancient Egypt.
Mar. 29, 2026
Howard Blas
An oil facility on Khark Island on the shore of the Persian Gulf, March 12, 2017. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / True East
How Trump used strategic chokepoints to pressure Iran and China
Mar. 29, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Column
Israel’s sniveling classes are in the minority
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Making the Arab case for Israel
Ben Cohen